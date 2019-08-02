Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 17.1% today to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.0 M.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock surged 15.4% today to $7.34. The market cap stands at $1.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 15.3% today to $32.65. The market cap stands at $15.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • SVMK, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock rose 11.8% today to $18.45. The market cap stands at $2.1 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 11.7% today to $88.25. The market cap stands at $13.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock rose 9.2% today to $0.50. The market cap stands at $15.7 M.
  • Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) shares increased by 4.1% today to $217.50. The market cap stands at $9.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Hold.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares surged 4.0% today to $5.23. The market cap stands at $773.3 M.
  • GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares rose 3.9% today to $69.20. The market cap stands at $6.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $68.00.
  • Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) stock increased by 2.4% today to $19.00. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.
  • Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) shares rose 2.3% today to $27.50. The market cap stands at $836.2 M.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock surged 2.3% today to $14.85. The market cap stands at $2.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock fell 27.4% today to $5.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares declined 16.7% today to $48.07. The market cap stands at $13.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 10.3% today to $72.80. The market cap stands at $34.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares plummeted 10.2% today to $13.47. The market cap stands at $3.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-05-22, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Seagate Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares plummeted 10.1% today to $41.61. The market cap stands at $12.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares decreased by 6.0% today to $256.00. The market cap stands at $20.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $275.00.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares declined 5.9% today to $1.74. The market cap stands at $15.2 M.
  • Kemet, Inc. (NYSE: KEM) stock plummeted 3.2% today to $20.60. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares plummeted 2.8% today to $42.39. The market cap stands at $48.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock fell 2.4% today to $40.01. The market cap stands at $6.9 B.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock plummeted 2.0% today to $89.65. The market cap stands at $18.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $94.00.
  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 2.0% today to $36.55. The market cap stands at $8.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 2.0% today to $29.26. The market cap stands at $32.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Hold.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 2.0% today to $161.65. The market cap stands at $100.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Cascend, on 2019-07-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $190.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + ANET)

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019
Trader Toolkit: The Indicator You Didn't Know You Needed
Earnings Preview: Arista Networks
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session