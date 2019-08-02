14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock rose 3.1% today to $2.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $922.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares increased by 2.8% today to $4.36. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $5.50.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) shares increased by 2.4% today to $21.00. The market cap stands at $9.7 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 1.5% today to $1.68. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.75.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock rose 1.4% today to $11.00. The market cap stands at $989.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Perform.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares moved upwards by 1.2% today to $2.16. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Underperform.
Losers
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares declined 14.8% today to $5.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $270.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares decreased by 7.5% today to $12.25. The market cap stands at $639.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 2.9% today to $0.42. The market cap stands at $35.5 M.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock decreased by 1.9% today to $38.28. The market cap stands at $133.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $48.60.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock fell 1.8% today to $50.00. The market cap stands at $134.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-05-07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 1.5% today to $26.31. The market cap stands at $12.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock declined 1.5% today to $24.16. The market cap stands at $14.2 B.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 1.3% today to $3.73. The market cap stands at $378.0 M.
