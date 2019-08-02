48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 33% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after reporting a huge increase in quarterly net revenue. Fourth-quarter net revenue came in at CA$128.6 million. This isup from CA$12.03 million in the same period last year, an increase of 969%.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 16.8% to $33.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 17.8% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after it was reported that Carl Icahn acquired Cloudera shares with the intent to enhance shareholder value and potentially seek board representation.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 14.6% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 11.7% to $18.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 11.6% to $88.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 and Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 11.2% to $67.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) rose 11.5% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Hemispherx secured corrections from 2 news organizations related to inaccurate reporting of an equity distribution deal.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 10.6% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) rose 10.2% to $55.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) rose 8.5% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.45 compared to the $0.13 estimate and better-than-expected sales results. The company also raised FY19 gross profit and EBITDA guidance.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 7.7% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after falling 12.86% on Thursday.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 7.4% to $224.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) rose 7.3% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 6.7% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) rose 6.1% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 6.1% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) rose 5.7% to $134.17 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 5.5% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after falling 6.40% on Thursday.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 5.5% to $3.25 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 5.3% to $36.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance:
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 5.2% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 4.7% to $18.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates,
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) rose 4.4% to $114.98 in pre-market trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 3.3% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading. GoPro reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, but raised its 2019 revenue outlook.
Losers
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 28.2% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its annual outlook.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 19.4% to $46.50 in pre-market trading after the company cut preliminary Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 16% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 15.3% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.73% on Thursday.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 18.7% to $226.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 11% to $10.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 10.8% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.77% on Thursday.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 9.7% to $13.55 in pre-market trading.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 9.3% to $13.50 in pre-market trading
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) fell 8.6% to $16.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 8.4% to $74.35 in pre-market trading. Square reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q3 forecast. DoorDash announced plans to acquire Caviar, Square's food-ordering platform for $400 million.
- Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) fell 8.2% to $16.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 7.2% to $12.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 6.1% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) fell 5.3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) fell 4.9% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 outlook.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) fell 4.8% to $40.37 in pre-market trading.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 4% to $8.97 in pre-market trading.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 3.9% to $65.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results; the company also narrowed FY19 EBITDA guidance.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 3.3% to $11.19 in pre-market trading.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) fell 3% to $264.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
