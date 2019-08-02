Market Overview

100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 5:53am
Gainers

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) surged 54.5% to close at $45.01 on Thursday following news UnitedHealthcare issued a positive coverage decision for GeneSight.
  • The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) gained 35.7% to close at $10.33 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 26.8% to close at $15.79 following Q2 results. Citi upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
  • NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) climbed 24.8% to close at $22.63 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 24.2% to close at $14.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) gained 18.7% to close at $34.80. STAAR Surgical reported submission of presbyopia trial data.
  • Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 16.8% to $22.34 following Q1 results.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 16.6% to close at $28.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.6% to close at $57.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) gained 16.4% to close at $57.08 after the company reported strong Q1 EPS and better-than-expected Q1 sales results,
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 15.5% to close at $7.61 after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares rose 15.2% to $17.90.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 15.2% to close at $4.69.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 14.3% to close at $0.4622 after the company announced that it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 14.2% to close at $0.7089 after the company announced that it has amended the license agreement to allow Kyowa Kirin to buy back the non-oncology rights of tivozanib in AVEO territories, which includes the U.S. and EU.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 13.7% to close at $48.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 13.5% to close at $7.56.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares rose 13.4% to close at $8.48 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 13.3% to close at $16.99 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) climbed 12.6% to close at $46.96.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) gained 12.2% to close at $8.54 following Q2 results.
  • Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares surged 12% to close at $9.78 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 11.9% to close at $131.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) climbed 11.8% to close at $109.40 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) gained 11.8% to close at $35.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose 11.7% to close at $21.95.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) surged 11.6% to close at $5.29 following Q2 results.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) gained 11.5% to close at $11.66 following strong Q2 results.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $5.41.
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) gained 11.2% to close at $4.47 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) gained 11% to close at $37.92 following strong Q1 results.
  • Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) climbed 10.9% to close at $21.03.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares rose 10.8% to close at $3.80.
  • CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) surged 10.7% to close at $3.00 following Q2 results.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 10.7% to close at $9.21.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) jumped 10.2% to close at $3.79 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) rose 9.9% to close at $8.90.
  • Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 9.3% to close at $0.5916 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 8.7% to close at $2.26.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares gained 8.7% to close at $8.24 following Q2 results.
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) rose 7.4% to close at $341.39 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 7.2% to close at $6.83 following Q2 results.
  • Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 7.2% to close at $103.39.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 7% to close at $24.44 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 6.7% to close at $148.25 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised FY20 earnings forecast. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 6.1% to close at $79.03 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY2019 guidance.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 5.9% to close at $37.70 after reporting higher first half sales.
  • Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) rose 5.7% to close at $12.70 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 forecast.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) climbed 5.7% to close at $21.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

 

Losers

  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares tumbled 46% to close at $1.49 on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results and updated 2019 product revenue expectations.
  • Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) fell 39.5% to close at $18.56 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 38.7% to close at $10.84 after the company reported a surprise loss for the second quarter and announced plans to cut 33% of its workforce.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dipped 34.8% to close at $8.48. Sundial priced its 11 million share upsized IPO at $13 per share.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 29.3% to close at $5.28.
  • Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 26.5% to close at $204.87 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) shares fell 25.2% to close at $10.27 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) dropped 24.6% to close at $34.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) fell 24.2% to close at $12.86 after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) fell 22.2% to close at $75.97 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 21.8% to close at $4.06 following local Lordstown paper article including comment 'but local officials working to find a company for the GM complex said they don't know what Pence is talking about.'
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 21.2% to close at $3.31 after the company issued Q3 guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) dipped 21.4% to close at $3.81. Hudbay reported that it will appeal unprecedented Rosemont Court decision.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 21.9% to close at $12.96 following Q2 results.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares dropped 20.6% to close at $3.01.
  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) fell 19.4% to close at $45.55 following Q2 results.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 18.9% to close at $3.22.
  • ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) fell 18.4% to close at $2.00.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares declined 18.1% to close at $13.50.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) fell 16.6% to close at $4.79.
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 15.9% to close at $8.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) fell 15.6% to close at $13.61 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY19 guidance.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 14.9% to close at $9.20.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 14.9% to close at $11.58 after reporting a $10.9 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dipped 14.9% to close at $11.80.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 14.6% to close at $1.52.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 14.4% to close at $42.03.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 14.4% to close at $13.11 following Q2 results.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 14.2% to close at $2.54.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.25.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) dipped 14% to close at $21.21 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) dropped 14% to close at $28.14 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 13.9% to close at $0.99. Adamis Pharmaceuticals priced 12 million unit offering at $1 per share.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 13.9% to close at $2.67.
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares fell 13.8% to close at $16.93 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results. RBC Capital also downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $15 per share.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 13.4% to close at $13.62.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) dropped 12.9% to close at $28.61 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares declined 12.9% to close at $4.24.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 12.9% to close at $2.29.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) dipped 12.9% to close at $2.10.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) dropped 12.9% to close at $6.37.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 12.7% to close at $1.92 after reporting 26% sequential revenue growth in second quarter.
  • Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) fell 12.5% to close at $21.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 12.4% to close at $19.24 following Q2 results.
  • Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) dipped 12.3% to close at $1.85.
  • MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares tumbled 12.1% to close at $31.75 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
  • Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) fell 11.5% to close at $13.04. KeyBanc downgraded Ferro from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 10.5% to close at $20.99.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 10.4% to close at $176.04 since announcement Burger King has launched impossible WHOPPER Nationwide.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) fell 10.1% to close at $91.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) fell 8.7% to close at $3.45 following Q2 results.

