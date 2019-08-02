30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock increased by 8.9% to $0.71 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $21.2 M.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $3.29. The market cap stands at $144.5 M.
- Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $5.99. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $0.81. The market cap stands at $133.0 M.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares rose 2.3% to $0.44. The market cap stands at $35.5 M.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) stock surged 2.0% to $1.50. The market cap stands at $69.5 M.
- Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares surged 1.6% to $6.87. The market cap stands at $1.3 B.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock increased by 1.6% to $34.80. The market cap stands at $12.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.00.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $4.54. The market cap stands at $6.3 B. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock surged 1.5% to $51.68. The market cap stands at $134.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-05-07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $0.60. The market cap stands at $29.4 M.
- Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) shares rose 1.4% to $47.00. The market cap stands at $2.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $70.00.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) stock rose 1.3% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $178.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on 2019-05-16, the current rating is at In-Line, with a price target of $6.00.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares rose 1.2% to $3.41. The market cap stands at $548.8 M. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $9.46. The market cap stands at $3.9 B. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on 2019-06-13, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares increased by 1.1% to $2.27. The market cap stands at $247.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Chevron, Inc. (NYSE: CVX) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $122.00. The market cap stands at $229.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $144.00.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock surged 1.0% to $8.80. The market cap stands at $806.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $11.00.
- SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) stock increased by 1.0% to $9.14. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares decreased by 15.9% to $5.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $270.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 7.7% to $12.10. The market cap stands at $639.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNX) stock declined 3.0% to $7.03. The market cap stands at $1.3 B.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares declined 1.8% to $52.26. The market cap stands at $39.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $52.00.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares fell 1.5% to $5.07. The market cap stands at $1.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $7.00.
- Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock decreased by 1.4% to $24.80. The market cap stands at $10.4 B. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy.
- Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares fell 1.4% to $1.45. The market cap stands at $42.5 M.
- Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) stock decreased by 1.2% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $36.9 M.
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares decreased by 1.1% to $3.45. The market cap stands at $556.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $5.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 1.1% to $5.68. The market cap stands at $3.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) stock decreased by 1.0% to $4.50. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
