24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATM) stock increased by 10.1% to $33.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Buy.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares increased by 10.1% to $55.20. The market cap stands at $3.8 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-05-06, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $65.00.
- Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares increased by 8.7% to $0.39. The market cap stands at $5.4 M.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares rose 3.7% to $67.25. The market cap stands at $5.9 B.
- Genpact, Inc. (NYSE: G) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $41.00. The market cap stands at $7.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $53.8 M.
- LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: LTM) stock increased by 2.5% to $9.72. The market cap stands at $5.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $43.22. The market cap stands at $2.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $64.00.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares rose 1.7% to $10.19. The market cap stands at $13.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $33.42. The market cap stands at $10.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-26, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $25.00.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $21.42. The market cap stands at $2.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares increased by 1.0% to $34.74. The market cap stands at $889.5 M.
Losers
- Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) shares plummeted 13.5% to $26.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $4.3 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $11.7 M.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock plummeted 2.4% to $1.56. The market cap stands at $3.9 M.
- The Middleby, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares fell 2.2% to $128.83. The market cap stands at $7.3 B.
- IDEX, Inc. (NYSE: IEX) shares fell 1.9% to $164.99. The market cap stands at $12.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $162.00.
- Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NM) stock declined 1.8% to $5.01. The market cap stands at $66.1 M.
- Costamare, Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) stock fell 1.4% to $5.76. The market cap stands at $663.2 M.
- Eastman Kodak, Inc. (NYSE: KODK) stock plummeted 1.2% to $2.39. The market cap stands at $102.7 M.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock plummeted 1.2% to $80.01. The market cap stands at $11.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $88.00.
- PACCAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares fell 1.2% to $67.34. The market cap stands at $23.5 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) stock declined 1.2% to $5.08. The market cap stands at $150.1 M.
- Norfolk Southern, Inc. (NYSE: NSC) stock fell 1.0% to $184.13. The market cap stands at $48.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $237.00.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.