38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock increased by 31.7% to $0.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $17.0 M.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares increased by 14.1% to $32.30. The market cap stands at $15.3 B. According to the most recent rating by OTR Global, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Mixed.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $7.15. The market cap stands at $1.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) stock rose 10.5% to $47.00. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $41.00.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock increased by 9.9% to $87.00. The market cap stands at $13.4 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-06-24, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock surged 7.3% to $0.40. The market cap stands at $8.7 M.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares rose 7.3% to $10.01. The market cap stands at $518.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.00.
- SVMK, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock surged 6.9% to $17.65. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
- Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) shares increased by 6.6% to $222.75. The market cap stands at $9.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $192.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock surged 6.4% to $5.35. The market cap stands at $773.3 M.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock increased by 5.1% to $75.00. The market cap stands at $8.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $60.00.
- SciPlay, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock rose 4.6% to $11.35. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $17.00.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) stock surged 4.4% to $69.55. The market cap stands at $6.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $68.00.
- GDS Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDS) stock rose 4.2% to $41.89. The market cap stands at $5.0 B.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares increased by 3.5% to $23.00. The market cap stands at $1.3 B.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares increased by 3.4% to $0.48. The market cap stands at $15.7 M.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) stock increased by 3.2% to $92.49. The market cap stands at $16.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Take-Two Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock increased by 2.8% to $125.50. The market cap stands at $13.8 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $145.00.
- Trimble, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $39.12. The market cap stands at $9.5 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.00.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares surged 2.3% to $14.85. The market cap stands at $2.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares increased by 2.1% to $5.40. The market cap stands at $772.1 M.
- LG Display Co, Inc. (NYSE: LPL) stock rose 2.0% to $6.02. The market cap stands at $4.3 B.
Losers
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock decreased by 27.4% to $5.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock decreased by 16.2% to $48.39. The market cap stands at $13.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares declined 8.9% to $13.66. The market cap stands at $3.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-05-22, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $20.00.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares declined 8.2% to $16.75. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $18.00.
- Open Text, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock plummeted 8.0% to $39.00. The market cap stands at $11.4 B.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 7.0% to $75.45. The market cap stands at $34.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $78.00.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock decreased by 6.5% to $1.14. The market cap stands at $3.4 M.
- Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares plummeted 4.6% to $1.25. The market cap stands at $110.2 M.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares declined 4.2% to $0.69. The market cap stands at $18.5 M.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) stock plummeted 3.8% to $22.99. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) shares plummeted 3.7% to $13.62. The market cap stands at $18.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on 2019-06-21, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: DELL) stock fell 3.5% to $55.70. The market cap stands at $41.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $68.00.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) stock declined 3.4% to $263.00. The market cap stands at $20.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $275.00.
- Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) stock declined 3.4% to $7.10. The market cap stands at $654.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares declined 2.8% to $3.11. The market cap stands at $435.5 M.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares fell 2.6% to $9.09. The market cap stands at $3.0 B.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.