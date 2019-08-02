40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares moved upwards by 32.0% to $6.88 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares increased by 9.8% to $66.11. The market cap stands at $3.4 B. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-05-13, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $83.00.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.34. The market cap stands at $5.5 M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares surged 6.8% to $10.94. The market cap stands at $215.8 M.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 6.2% to $3.24. The market cap stands at $689.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSM) shares rose 6.1% to $20.42. The market cap stands at $1.7 B.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 5.6% to $1.70. The market cap stands at $8.9 M.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) stock surged 5.3% to $17.94. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock surged 5.3% to $5.95. The market cap stands at $881.6 M.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 5.2% to $1.21. The market cap stands at $214.4 M.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) stock rose 5.0% to $0.97. The market cap stands at $84.9 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock increased by 5.0% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $67.5 M.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares surged 4.6% to $23.94. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock increased by 4.6% to $9.85. The market cap stands at $363.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock rose 4.5% to $3.08. The market cap stands at $308.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock rose 4.4% to $2.59. The market cap stands at $196.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $35.50. The market cap stands at $1.4 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares surged 4.3% to $1.45. The market cap stands at $208.1 M.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) stock increased by 4.2% to $7.25. The market cap stands at $271.4 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.50.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock rose 4.2% to $5.50. The market cap stands at $19.7 M.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 4.1% to $13.25. The market cap stands at $4.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares surged 3.8% to $0.60. The market cap stands at $25.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $6.07. The market cap stands at $5.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares rose 3.7% to $6.17. The market cap stands at $201.6 M.
- Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares rose 3.7% to $0.85. The market cap stands at $10.3 M.
Losers
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares decreased by 13.5% to $1.60 during Thursday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $73.7 M.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock declined 11.8% to $0.97. The market cap stands at $48.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.00.
- Fluidigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares plummeted 11.0% to $10.81. The market cap stands at $838.5 M.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares plummeted 11.0% to $1.94. The market cap stands at $307.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock decreased by 7.1% to $23.39. The market cap stands at $3.1 B.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares declined 5.8% to $0.97. The market cap stands at $38.4 M.
- ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) stock declined 4.9% to $1.35. The market cap stands at $10.5 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock decreased by 4.1% to $4.70. The market cap stands at $209.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock declined 3.5% to $25.04. The market cap stands at $863.9 M.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) stock fell 3.0% to $25.00. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares declined 2.9% to $4.71. The market cap stands at $17.2 M.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock decreased by 2.8% to $2.45. The market cap stands at $1.8 M.
- Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares fell 2.2% to $20.00. The market cap stands at $493.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares declined 2.0% to $145.00. The market cap stands at $10.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $220.00.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock decreased by 2.0% to $79.35. The market cap stands at $14.5 B.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.