Kenworth Taps Another Former Chief Engineer As General Manager
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 01, 2019 7:37pm   Comments
Kevin Baney was named general manager of Kenworth Truck Co. and a vice president of parent company Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) on Thursday, August 1.

Mike Dozier, a 31-year Paccar veteran who has been Kenworth general manager since 2011, is still with the company, but a spokesman did not immediately say in what role.

Baney, a licensed professional engineer, served for nearly three years as Kenworth's assistant general manager for sales and marketing. Prior to that role, he was Kenworth's chief engineer for nearly five years.

Baney has been with Paccar for 25 years. He began his career as a design engineer, and has held engineering positions of increasing responsibility at Peterbilt Motors Co. in Denton, Texas before joining Kenworth in 2012 as chief engineer.

Dozier joined Paccar as an associate design engineer in 1988. He was Kenworth chief engineer from 2005 to 2008, overseeing the introduction of the T660 and was involved in early development of the flagship T680.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

