Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

72 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) jumped 43% to $41.79 following news UnitedHealthcare issued a positive coverage decision for GeneSight.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares gained 34.5% to $15.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares surged 33% to $0.5376 after the company announced that it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.
  • The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 32.1% to $10.05 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) gained 29.4% to $16.11 following Q2 results. Citi upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
  • NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) climbed 21.8% to $22.09 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) gained 20.1% to $35.21. STAAR Surgical reported submission of presbyopia trial data.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) rose 18.6% to $58.19 after the company reported strong Q1 EPS and better-than-expected Q1 sales results,
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 18.6% to $7.90.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 17.9% to $0.7319 after the company announced that it has amended the license agreement to allow Kyowa Kirin to buy back the non-oncology rights of tivozanib in AVEO territories, which includes the U.S. and EU.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) rose 17.7% to $36.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 17.6% to $7.75 after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 17.4% to $28.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 17% to $7.45 following Q2 results.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.1% to $57.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) gained 15.5% to $8.79 following Q2 results.
  • EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) gained 14.2% to $36.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) rose 13.6% to $13.65 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 forecast.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 13.4% to $48.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 13.2% to $25.86 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 12.9% to $108.84.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) gained 12.8% to $11.80 following strong Q2 results.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 12.5% to $2.34.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) climbed 11.8% to $22.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 10.9% to $16.63 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) rose 10.5% to $8.95.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares gained 10% to $8.34 following Q2 results.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 9.4% to $128.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 9.3% to $4.45.
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) rose 9.3% to $347.28 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 9% to $81.18 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY2019 guidance.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 7.2% to $38.16 after reporting higher first half sales.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.2% to $57.76 despite the company reporting weak Q4 earnings and issuing Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) rose 7.1% to $262.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 6.8% to $148.35 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised FY20 earnings forecast. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share.
  • Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 6% to $0.5742 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 5% to $147.42 after the company reported half-year results.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) rose 3.8% to $67.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares dipped 38% to $1.71 after the company reported Q2 results and updated 2019 product revenue expectations.
  • Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) dropped 37.8% to $19.10 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 37.4% to $11.06 after the company reported a surprise loss for the second quarter and announced plans to cut 33% of its workforce.
  • Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 24.9% to $209.32 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
  • Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) fell 24% to $74.24 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) shares dipped 22% to $ 10.70 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) dropped 21.7% to $35.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares declined 20.9% to $15.52 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results. RBC Capital also downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $15 per share.
  • Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) fell 20.6% to $13.48 after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 19% to $1.9850.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 18.8% to $3.41 after the company issued Q3 guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) dipped 18.6% to $3.95. Hudbay reported that it will appeal unprecedented Rosemont Court decision.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) dropped 17.1% to $27.11 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) fell 16.7% to $3.15 following Q2 results.
  • MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares tumbled 16% to $30.33 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
  • Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) fell 16% to $47.46 following Q2 results.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 15.2% to $2.63.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares declined 14.5% to $3.24.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) dipped 14.5% to $14.19 following Q2 results.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 13.9% to $3.42.
  • Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) dipped 13.7% to $1.82.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 13.7% to $18.94 following Q2 results.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) dipped 13.2% to $21.39 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 13% to $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals priced 12 million unit offering at $1 per share.
  • Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dipped 12.4% to $9.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 11.9% to $8.78.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) dropped 11.9% to $28.96 after reporting Q2 results.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) fell 11.8% to $14.22 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY19 guidance.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) dropped 10.7% to $20.95.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 10.7% to $1.59.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 9.1% to $178.63 since announcement Burger King has launched impossible WHOPPER Nationwide.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) fell 8.5% to $92.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) fell 7.7% to $22.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) fell 5.7% to $13.89. KeyBanc downgraded Ferro from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + ABMD)

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Sinks After Massive Earnings Miss
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
What Caused The Opening Gap In Abiomed?
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Sinks After Massive Earnings Miss

Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price