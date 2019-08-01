Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)-owned Universal Orlando Resort announced the development of its newest theme park Thursday: Universal’s Epic Universe.

Although Universal is not yet releasing what lands will be in the new park due to competition, rumors are circulating that Universal Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon, Nintendo and Fantastic Beats will be involved.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, said in a statement.

“It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

The park will be built on a 750-acre site, doubling the current size of Universal Orlando, and will include hotels, shops and restaurants.

The new park will be located a couple miles away from Universal Orlando, and the company said it will take 12 minutes to reach Epic Universe from the current park.

There is no set opening date for Epic Universe, but the company said construction has already kicked off.

Comcast shares were down 0.21% at $43.08 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

5 Reasons Why Comcast Is Fighting Disney For Fox

3 Reasons Disney's Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors

Photo courtesy of Universal.