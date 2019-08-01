Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $14.89 after being priced at $14.26 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol KRUS.

Kura Sushi USA was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Japan, a Japanese revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants. Kura Sushi USA opened its first restaurant in Irvine, California in 2009.

BMO Capital Markets and Stephens are lead underwriters for the offering.

