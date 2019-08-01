Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $13.01 after being priced at $13 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SNDL.

Cannabis grower Sundial currently produces and markets premium cannabis for recreational use under the Sundial Cannabis brand in Canada. The company has been approved to supply cannabis directly to retailers by five provincial regulating authorities in Canada.

Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering.

