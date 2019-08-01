Market Overview

Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 10:19am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 137 companies achieved new highs for the year.
 

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • adidas (OTC: ADDYY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS).
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 11.11%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

 

 

  • adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.49. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $254.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.95%.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.53.
  • MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.95 with a daily change of up 3.18%.
  • Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $216.99 with a daily change of up 2.64%.
  • Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.00.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $340.96 on Thursday, moving up 7.64%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $116.15 with a daily change of up 5.52%.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $43.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
  • Gazprom Neft (OTC: GZPFY) shares broke to $33.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit a yearly high of $86.30. The stock traded up 7.98% on the session.
  • London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) shares broke to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.62%.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.80. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 5.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.63 for a change of up 5.45%.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares were up 6.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.50 for a change of up 6.89%.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.93 Thursday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $153.98 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.17. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
  • Chocoladefabriken (OTC: LDSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7,538.25. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $53.79. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.53. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $353.12 for a change of up 3.15%.
  • Weg (OTC: WEGZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTC: EGIEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock made a new 52-week high of $358.21 Thursday. The stock was up 5.62% for the day.
  • Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) shares were up 4.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.45 for a change of up 4.24%.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares set a new yearly high of $154.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares were up 6.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.25.
  • Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) shares were up 0.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.50. The stock traded up 9.0% on the session.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.22.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.55. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.81. Shares traded up 1.92%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock set a new 52-week high of $131.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.43%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.23 Thursday. The stock was up 7.05% for the day.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were up 7.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $454.02 for a change of up 7.26%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.50. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.33. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 16.2%.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares hit $78.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
  • AltaGas (OTC: TGAPF) shares hit a yearly high of $17.20. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.53 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.20. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.40.
  • TCF Financial (NYSE: TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 99.53%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.95 on Thursday, moving up 7.07%.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit $14.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares hit $103.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares hit $47.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.88%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.26. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.00. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.23 with a daily change of up 3.63%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit $59.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.5%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares broke to $51.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.68%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $87.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.68%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.85 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 4.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.27.
  • SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIEVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.07. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
  • Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded down 2.49%.
  • Ibiden Co (OTC: IBIDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Thursday, moving up 10.01%.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.37%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 3.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.84 for a change of up 3.53%.
  • Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares broke to $33.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.13%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.07%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.41%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $33.49. Shares traded up 1.57%.
  • Nuveen Preferred Secs Inc (NYSE: JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were down 1.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.05 for a change of down 1.35%.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares set a new yearly high of $20.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 8.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.64.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.04 on Thursday, moving up 33.23%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.26. The stock was up 11.25% for the day.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares broke to $85.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.40 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $19.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.68%.
  • NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares set a new yearly high of $19.47 this morning. The stock was up 16.32% on the session.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.44.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.23 on Thursday, moving down 9.4%.
  • Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.48. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.00 Thursday. The stock was up 8.76% for the day.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.61. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.55 with a daily change of up 7.94%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.20.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.47. The stock was up 21.61% for the day.
  • iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.33%.
  • Hilan (OTC: HLTEF) shares broke to $33.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.83%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.29.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.53. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $24.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 8.94%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • VirnetX Holding (AMEX: VHC) shares set a new yearly high of $7.85 this morning. The stock was up 13.25% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares hit $10.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.2%.
  • Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.42.
  • Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.33%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares set a new yearly high of $15.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.02. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.28 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.92. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.91. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.
  • Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.76%.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.35 for a change of flat%.
  • DRDGold (OTC: DRDGF) shares were up 106.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.32.
  • Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.49. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.28. Shares traded flat%.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares were up 19.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Thursday, moving up 14.76%.
  • TheScore (OTC: TSCRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.36. The stock was up 18.66% for the day.
  • Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40.
  • Canfield Medical Supply (OTC: CNMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.69%.
  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTC: MEEC) shares hit a yearly high of $0.38. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • West End Indiana (OTC: WEIN) shares hit a yearly high of $33.00. The stock traded up 11.11% on the session.
  • Solera National Bancorp (OTC: SLRK) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.63.
  • Greenplex Services (OTC: GRPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.
  • Alpha Wastewater (OTC: AWWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 348.0% on the session.
  • Empire Oil Refineries (OTC: EORZ) shares broke to $0.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.22%.
  • Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.94. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • New Asia Holdings (OTC: NAHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.15 Thursday. The stock was up 380.0% for the day.
  • Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.
  • Fernhill (OTC: FERN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00095 with a daily change of down 11.11%.
  • Event Cardio Group (OTC: ECGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 87.5%.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares were down 4.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0025 for a change of down 4.35%.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

