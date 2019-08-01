Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
On Thursday morning, 137 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- adidas (OTC: ADDYY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS).
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 11.11%.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:
- adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.49. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $254.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.95%.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.53.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.95 with a daily change of up 3.18%.
- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $216.99 with a daily change of up 2.64%.
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.00.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $340.96 on Thursday, moving up 7.64%.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $116.15 with a daily change of up 5.52%.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares set a new yearly high of $43.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Gazprom Neft (OTC: GZPFY) shares broke to $33.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit a yearly high of $86.30. The stock traded up 7.98% on the session.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) shares broke to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.62%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.80. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 5.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.63 for a change of up 5.45%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares were up 6.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.50 for a change of up 6.89%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $200.93 Thursday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $153.98 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.6%.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.17. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
- Chocoladefabriken (OTC: LDSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7,538.25. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $53.79. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.53. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $353.12 for a change of up 3.15%.
- Weg (OTC: WEGZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- NiSource (NYSE: NI) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTC: EGIEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock made a new 52-week high of $358.21 Thursday. The stock was up 5.62% for the day.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
- Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) shares were up 4.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.45 for a change of up 4.24%.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares set a new yearly high of $154.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares were up 6.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.25.
- Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) shares were up 0.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.50. The stock traded up 9.0% on the session.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.22.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.55. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.81. Shares traded up 1.92%.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock set a new 52-week high of $131.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.43%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.23 Thursday. The stock was up 7.05% for the day.
- NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares were up 7.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $454.02 for a change of up 7.26%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.50. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.33. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
- Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 16.2%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares hit $78.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
- AltaGas (OTC: TGAPF) shares hit a yearly high of $17.20. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.53 for a change of up 0.1%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.20. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.40.
- TCF Financial (NYSE: TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 99.53%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.95 on Thursday, moving up 7.07%.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit $14.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares hit $103.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares hit $47.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.88%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.26. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.00. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $67.23 with a daily change of up 3.63%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit $59.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.5%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares broke to $51.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.68%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $87.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.68%.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were up 0.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.85 for a change of up 0.25%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 4.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.27.
- SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIEVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.07. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
- Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded down 2.49%.
- Ibiden Co (OTC: IBIDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.62 on Thursday, moving up 10.01%.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.37%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares were up 3.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.84 for a change of up 3.53%.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares broke to $33.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.13%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.07%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.41%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $33.49. Shares traded up 1.57%.
- Nuveen Preferred Secs Inc (NYSE: JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were down 1.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.05 for a change of down 1.35%.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares set a new yearly high of $20.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 8.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.64.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.04 on Thursday, moving up 33.23%.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.26. The stock was up 11.25% for the day.
- ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares broke to $85.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.40 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit $19.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.68%.
- NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares set a new yearly high of $19.47 this morning. The stock was up 16.32% on the session.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.44.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.23 on Thursday, moving down 9.4%.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.48. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.00 Thursday. The stock was up 8.76% for the day.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.61. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.55 with a daily change of up 7.94%.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.20.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.47. The stock was up 21.61% for the day.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.33%.
- Hilan (OTC: HLTEF) shares broke to $33.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.83%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.29.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.53. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit $24.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 8.94%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- VirnetX Holding (AMEX: VHC) shares set a new yearly high of $7.85 this morning. The stock was up 13.25% on the session.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares hit $10.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.2%.
- Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.42.
- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.33%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares set a new yearly high of $15.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.02. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.28 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.92. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.
- Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.91. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.76%.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.35 for a change of flat%.
- DRDGold (OTC: DRDGF) shares were up 106.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.32.
- Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.49. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Nuveen Texas Quality Inc (NYSE: NTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.28. Shares traded flat%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares were up 19.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.88.
- icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Thursday, moving up 14.76%.
- TheScore (OTC: TSCRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.36. The stock was up 18.66% for the day.
- Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40.
- Canfield Medical Supply (OTC: CNMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.69%.
- Midwest Energy Emissions (OTC: MEEC) shares hit a yearly high of $0.38. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- West End Indiana (OTC: WEIN) shares hit a yearly high of $33.00. The stock traded up 11.11% on the session.
- Solera National Bancorp (OTC: SLRK) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.63.
- Greenplex Services (OTC: GRPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.
- Alpha Wastewater (OTC: AWWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 348.0% on the session.
- Empire Oil Refineries (OTC: EORZ) shares broke to $0.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.22%.
- Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.94. The stock was flat% for the day.
- New Asia Holdings (OTC: NAHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.15 Thursday. The stock was up 380.0% for the day.
- Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.
- Fernhill (OTC: FERN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.00095 with a daily change of down 11.11%.
- Event Cardio Group (OTC: ECGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 87.5%.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares were down 4.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0025 for a change of down 4.35%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.