Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dynatrace Holdings Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 11:23am   Comments
Share:

Dynatrace Holdings (NYSE: DT) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $25.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol DT.

Dynatrace offers a software intelligence platform purpose-built for enterprise cloud, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced automation to provide not just data but answers about performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure and the experience of customers' end users.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Related Links:

Dynatrace Holdings IPO: What You Need To Know

A Halftime Report Of The IPO Market In 2019

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DT)

Dynatrace Holdings IPO: What You Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Cannabis, Cancer Therapy, Sushi And Holographic AR
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Choom Appoints Corey Gillon As President