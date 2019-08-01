Dynatrace Holdings (NYSE: DT) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $25.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol DT.

Dynatrace offers a software intelligence platform purpose-built for enterprise cloud, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced automation to provide not just data but answers about performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure and the experience of customers' end users.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

