28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares surged 19.0% today to $0.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $99.7 M.
- Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares moved upwards by 10.9% today to $0.70. The market cap stands at $9.3 M.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) stock moved upwards by 9.6% today to $7.30. The market cap stands at $122.0 M.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock moved upwards by 7.4% today to $1.45. The market cap stands at $23.2 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares increased by 5.7% today to $1.87. The market cap stands at $66.0 M.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 5.2% today to $2.62. The market cap stands at $1.8 M.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares moved upwards by 4.9% today to $0.53. The market cap stands at $13.3 M.
- Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock moved upwards by 4.5% today to $29.75. The market cap stands at $4.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $79.00.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares moved upwards by 4.4% today to $0.50. The market cap stands at $15.9 M.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares surged 4.3% today to $12.65. The market cap stands at $182.0 M.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares moved upwards by 3.7% today to $2.50. The market cap stands at $7.9 M.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 3.2% today to $2.42. The market cap stands at $331.2 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock surged 3.0% today to $3.07. The market cap stands at $77.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) stock increased by 2.9% today to $8.50. The market cap stands at $279.2 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares rose 2.9% today to $0.17. The market cap stands at $10.6 M.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock moved upwards by 2.8% today to $0.73. The market cap stands at $24.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) stock rose 2.6% today to $48.03. The market cap stands at $42.8 B.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 2.5% today to $14.92. The market cap stands at $639.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-05-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock moved upwards by 2.4% today to $10.84. The market cap stands at $223.1 M.
Losers
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares fell 37.0% today to $1.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $189.4 M.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock declined 19.0% today to $225.60. The market cap stands at $12.6 B.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock fell 12.9% today to $1.55. The market cap stands at $6.8 M.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock fell 11.3% today to $1.02. The market cap stands at $54.7 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock fell 8.5% today to $9.65. The market cap stands at $574.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-05-29, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $15.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 5.2% today to $0.16. The market cap stands at $38.4 M.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock fell 3.9% today to $1.23. The market cap stands at $21.7 M.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock fell 2.4% today to $5.21. The market cap stands at $81.4 M.
