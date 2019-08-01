11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares surged 12.3% today to $6.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Hold.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 5.2% today to $0.46. The market cap stands at $35.3 M.
- Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE: CRR) stock rose 3.9% today to $1.34. The market cap stands at $37.6 M.
- Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: MPC) stock rose 2.0% today to $57.60. The market cap stands at $37.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-05-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $75.00.
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock plummeted 25.1% today to $13.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Perform.
- Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares fell 16.0% today to $81.95. The market cap stands at $19.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $136.00.
- Basic Energy Servs, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares plummeted 8.4% today to $1.64. The market cap stands at $47.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) stock decreased by 7.6% today to $0.84. The market cap stands at $142.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock decreased by 5.9% today to $23.55. The market cap stands at $14.9 B.
- Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares declined 5.2% today to $0.20. The market cap stands at $16.3 M.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock decreased by 2.2% today to $1.11. The market cap stands at $521.1 M.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.