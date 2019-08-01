88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) rose 31.2% to close at $11.31 on Wednesday after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares climbed 30% to close at $28.15 on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) gained 20.2% to close at $9.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) climbed 18.5% to close at $12.50.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) gained 17.9% to close at $19.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares climbed 17.7% to close at $12.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and Q2 EPS higher from last year.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 17.1% to close at $2.53.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) rose 16.9% to close at $10.32 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) rose 16.1% to close at $23.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) gained 16% to close at $21.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 14.8% to close at $5.19 after Vice President Mike Pence told reporters the company has secured financing to buy an idled auto plant in Lordstown, Ohio to build electric trucks.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) climbed 14.4% to close at $11.79.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 14.1% to close at $81.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) climbed 13.3% to close at $76.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) rose 12.9% to close at $6.55 after reporting preliminary results of AVB-500 from first cohort of Phase 1b/Phase 2 recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer trial.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) gained 12.9% to close at $5.08.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 12.2% to close at $4.32.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 11.6% to close at $2.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) gained 11.6% to close at $61.84 following Q2 results.
- VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) gained 11.4% to close at $29.96 following Q2 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) rose 11.3% to close at $13.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) surged 11.2% to close at $60.97 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) climbed 11% to close at $136.73 after reporting Q2 results.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) rose 11% to close at $66.60 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) shares rose 10.7% to close at $30.87 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 10.6% to close at $8.14 after reporting Q4 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 10.3% to close at $24.23 aftre reporting strong Q1 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) climbed 10.1% to close at $2.95.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) jumped 9.6% to close at $76.30 following Q2 results.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 9.3% to close at $2.35 after confirming an exploration into strategic alternatives.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 8.6% to close at $112.18 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 8.5% to close at $13.86.
- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) shares climbed 7.9% to close at $31.15 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) gained 7.5% to close at $87.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares gained 6.9% to close at $105.80.
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) gained 5.5% to close at $107.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 5.3% to close at $240.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 4.9% to close at $46.95 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares rose 4.6% to close at $7.58 following Q2 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) rose 4.5% to close at $92.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 4.4% to close at $11.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) gained 4.3% to close at $296.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) rose 4.2% to close at $33.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) gained 4.1% to close at $4.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Losers
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares dipped 64.9% to close at $12.80 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 59% to close at $0.59 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 sales outlook.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) fell 46.5% to close at $1.61 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 forecast.
- Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) tumbled 39.7% to close at $0.76. Sigma Labs priced 2.875 million share common stock offering at $0.80 per share.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares fell 25.5% to close at $49.99 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) dropped 24.8% to close at $5.86.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) shares declined 19.2% to close at $45.46 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY19 earnings forecast.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dropped 18.5% to close at $3.79.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) fell 17.4% to close at $25.06 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 outlook.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) fell 17% to close at $3.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and sales lower from last year.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dipped 16.9% to close at $2.41.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 16.8% to close at $7.47.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) dropped 16.7% to close at $0.16 after the company announced that the Nasdaq delisting is proceeding and the stock is expected to start trading on the OTC markets.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) dropped 15.4% to close at $108.77.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 14.7% to close at $3.72 following Q2 results.
- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) declined 14.1% to close at $5.61 following Q2 results.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) dipped 13.9% to close at $19.65.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares declined 13.1% to close at $2.59.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) dropped 12.9% to close at $16.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 12.2% to close at $31.38 after reporting Q2 results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) fell 12.1% to close at $0.8038 on profit taking following an over 50% rise yesterday amid news the EPA withdrew a proposed determination related to the company.
- Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) dipped 11.5% to close at $27.00 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) tumbled 11.4% to close at $36.20 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 11.4% to close at $16.09 after reporting a 2.6 million share common stock offering.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 11% to close at $8.02 following Q2 results.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares fell 10.8% to close at $5.37.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dropped 10.7% to close at $14.89.
- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) dipped 10.5% to close at $168.96 following a Q2 earnings miss and concerning Q3 guidance.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) fell 10.4% to close at $2.07.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) dropped 10.3% to close at $83.56 after investors were disappointed by inline Q2 EPS and inline Q3 and FY19 guidance.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) dropped 10.2% to close at $5.98 following Q2 results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.1% to close at $30.45 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares declined 9.5% to close at $2.49 after dropping 11.29% on Tuesday.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares dropped 9.4% to close at $36.20.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares dropped 9.2% to close at $6.19 after reporting a 7 million share common stock offering.
- iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) tumbled 9.1% to close at $1.00 after Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform,
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) fell 8.6% to close at $24.17 following Q1 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded 8x8 from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $17.5 to $18.5.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) fell 7.7% to close at $59.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 7.5% to close at $41.76 following Q2 earnings.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) fell 7.1% to close at $4.70. Alphatec priced 10.9 million share common stock offering at $4.60 per share.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 6.8% to close at $15.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) fell 6.8% to close at $138.85 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 5.2% to close at $53.99 after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 4.4% to close at $85.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.
