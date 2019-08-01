24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares increased by 28.5% to $8.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $574.9 M.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares increased by 19.4% to $13.96. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $55.50. The market cap stands at $2.9 B.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.41. The market cap stands at $8.6 M.
- Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares rose 9.5% to $1.27. The market cap stands at $97.5 M.
- TiVo, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $8.25. The market cap stands at $947.1 M.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares rose 6.4% to $52.00. The market cap stands at $2.8 B.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) stock surged 4.7% to $122.99. The market cap stands at $7.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cognizant Tech Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock rose 3.7% to $67.55. The market cap stands at $37.0 B. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Hold.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock rose 3.5% to $0.30. The market cap stands at $14.5 M.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) stock surged 3.2% to $14.00. The market cap stands at $3.3 B.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $19.60. The market cap stands at $2.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares increased by 2.6% to $1.18. The market cap stands at $2.5 M.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares increased by 2.5% to $12.08. The market cap stands at $427.4 M.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 2.1% to $21.77. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock increased by 2.1% to $0.78. The market cap stands at $8.3 M.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares increased by 2.1% to $55.00. The market cap stands at $15.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) stock decreased by 29.5% to $21.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $4.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Barrington Research, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares declined 13.8% to $3.62. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Trimble, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares plummeted 5.3% to $40.00. The market cap stands at $10.6 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.00.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares decreased by 5.3% to $69.30. The market cap stands at $88.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $75.00.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock plummeted 4.7% to $1.63. The market cap stands at $66.4 M.
- StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares fell 4.3% to $33.51. The market cap stands at $10.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
- Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares declined 2.0% to $204.50. The market cap stands at $31.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $231.00.
