16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $11.3 M.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares increased by 21.0% to $0.66. The market cap stands at $27.4 M.
  • Transportadora de Gas, Inc. (NYSE: TGS) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $16.90. The market cap stands at $2.4 B.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) stock increased by 8.2% to $6.69. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $3.49. The market cap stands at $785.3 M. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE: CRR) stock surged 4.7% to $1.35. The market cap stands at $37.6 M.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares rose 4.2% to $0.22. The market cap stands at $16.3 M.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $0.45. The market cap stands at $35.3 M.

 

Losers

  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares decreased by 18.5% to $14.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares fell 13.7% to $3.27. The market cap stands at $5.2 M. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-03, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares fell 9.3% to $88.50. The market cap stands at $19.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $131.00.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares decreased by 7.6% to $0.84. The market cap stands at $142.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Basic Energy Servs, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) stock decreased by 6.7% to $1.67. The market cap stands at $47.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares declined 3.9% to $4.45. The market cap stands at $1.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.25.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 3.1% to $1.10. The market cap stands at $521.1 M.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) stock declined 2.3% to $4.75. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $5.50.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

