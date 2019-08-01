Market Overview

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Energy Co of Minas Gerais, Inc. (NYSE: CIG) shares rose 2.5% to $3.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $5.8 B.
  • Exelon, Inc. (NYSE: EXC) stock surged 0.8% to $45.44. The market cap stands at $43.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $55.00.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares moved upwards by 0.3% to $18.17. The market cap stands at $9.5 B. According to the most recent rating by 

 

Losers
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 2.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $36.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • AmeriGas Partners, Inc. (NYSE: APU) shares plummeted 1.5% to $33.40. The market cap stands at $3.1 B.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

