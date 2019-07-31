Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Federal Reserve Issues First Rate Cut In 11 Years
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Federal Reserve Issues First Rate Cut In 11 Years

In a move that was widely expected, the Federal Reserve issued its first 0.25% interest rate cut since 2008 on Wednesday. Despite the cut, the Fed reassured investors that the U.S. economy is solid and the labor market remains strong.

“In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent,” the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed also decided to end its balance sheet asset sales prior to its previous September target date.

The Fed reiterated its previous position that the U.S. labor market is strong and jobs growth is solid, but it does anticipate a rate cut coming in 2020. Eight of the 10 members voted for the June rate cut, with Boston Fed chair Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed chair Esther George representing the two dissenting votes.

The Federal Reserve has been under pressure all year from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates, raising concerns about the Fed’s independence.

“The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Global Slowdown

The Fed decision comes after global growth rates have been under pressure in recent quarters..

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 global growth forecast for the second time this year from from 3.3% to 3.2%. The IMF specifically mentioned international trade disputes as a headwind to global economic growth.

Last week, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported second-quarter U.S. GDP growth of 2.1%, above consensus forecasts of 1.8% but down from 3.1% in the first quarter.

This week, Japan cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast from 1.2% to 0.9%, citing trade tensions between the U.S. and China weighing on export demand.

Markets React

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded slightly lower after the Fed announcement reassured investors that the economy is on solid footing and the Fed is willing to act with additional rate cuts if needed.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds declined slightly on Wednesday to 2.035%, near its lowest level since late 2016.

"Given the risks around Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war and a potential automotive tariff war, the reduction in the Federal Funds rate now better aligns the U.S. central banks with the broader global central bank rate cut cycle that is currently underway," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP.

Related Links:

Powell: Trade War, Global Weakness 'Weigh On The US Economic Outlook'

US GDP Growth Hits 2.1% In Q2, Beating Forecasts

Photo credit: Dan Smith - Own work via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Donald Trump Interest RatesNews Bonds Futures Econ #s Federal Reserve Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

How Does Inflation Affect Mortgage Rates?
This Day In Market History: Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Robert Merton Is Born
'What We Need Is A Political Revolution': Sanders, Warren Face Off With Moderate Democrats In Detroit
Trump To China: Ink A Deal Now Or Wait Years For 'Much Tougher' Agreement
Should The Fed Lower Rates? Janet Yellen Thinks So
The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Nordstrom Spikes On Report Of Increased Stake From The Family

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Veru, A Catalyst-Rich Biopharma