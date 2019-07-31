Market Overview

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock moved upwards by 21.5% today to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $45.5 M.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock increased by 10.6% today to $0.73. The market cap stands at $22.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock moved upwards by 7.7% today to $1.81. The market cap stands at $6.4 M.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock moved upwards by 6.9% today to $2.31. The market cap stands at $304.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares surged 6.3% today to $2.36. The market cap stands at $14.2 M.
  • Humana, Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares rose 6.3% today to $302.00. The market cap stands at $38.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $315.00.
  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares rose 5.9% today to $47.40. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $54.00.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares surged 4.8% today to $0.65. The market cap stands at $9.2 M.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) stock increased by 4.4% today to $5.75. The market cap stands at $175.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares surged 2.7% today to $1.15. The market cap stands at $210.3 M. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Align Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock increased by 2.3% today to $208.01. The market cap stands at $16.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $259.00.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock surged 2.2% today to $18.85. The market cap stands at $6.5 B.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved upwards by 2.2% today to $0.16. The market cap stands at $7.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares increased by 2.2% today to $1.17. The market cap stands at $92.4 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 2.1% today to $6.39. The market cap stands at $6.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock decreased by 37.5% today to $0.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $63.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares decreased by 13.8% today to $1.50. The market cap stands at $71.8 M. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares decreased by 9.6% today to $1.50. The market cap stands at $176.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares declined 8.3% today to $5.21. The market cap stands at $20.2 M.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares decreased by 8.1% today to $4.65. The market cap stands at $241.1 M.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares decreased by 5.0% today to $0.95. The market cap stands at $23.3 M.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 4.7% today to $2.62. The market cap stands at $1.9 M.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock fell 3.8% today to $2.78. The market cap stands at $15.3 M.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock declined 3.5% today to $4.65. The market cap stands at $206.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 2.8% today to $1.39. The market cap stands at $77.5 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) shares declined 2.6% today to $47.16. The market cap stands at $114.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock plummeted 2.5% today to $2.30. The market cap stands at $54.4 M.
  • Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 2.4% today to $0.44. The market cap stands at $15.0 M.

