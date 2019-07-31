Market Overview

Borr Drilling Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $9.50 after being priced at $9.30 per share.

The company has listed shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol BORR.

Borr is an international offshore shallow-water drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It primarily owns, contracts and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas of depth up to about 400 feet.

Goldman Sachs and DNB Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering.

