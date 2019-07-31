Market Overview

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 5:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) shares climbed 33.3% to close at $24.10 on Tuesday after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 29.5% to close at $2.72 after reporting Q2 results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares climbed 29.2% to close at $5.13 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) rose 26.3% to close at $7.82 after reporting Q2 results.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares jumped 24.1% to close at $12.78 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) rose 23.8% to close at $6.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) climbed 23.3% to close at $4.87 after signing agreements with 3 more international distributors covering 5 countries.
  • C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) gained 20.6% to close at $10.85.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) surged 19.6% to close at $9.78 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) rose 19.1% to close at $81.03 following upbeat Q2 sales.
  • On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares rose 18.4% to close at $3.60. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from Neutral to Buy.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) surged 18.1% to close at $3.00 after the company reported Q2 EPS is up from last year and issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 17.6% to close at $79.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) rose 17.6% to close at $42.07. OneMain posted upbeat Q2 EPS and declared a $2 per share special dividend.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 17.1% to close at $3.77.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 16.8% to close at $3.48.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares climbed 16.5% to close at $5.57.
  • Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) gained 16.3% to close at $8.27.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) surged 16% to close at $8.85.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 15.6% to close at $2.89 following a pre-clinical data readout from the medical technology company. Valeritas, which makes the V-Go – Wearable Insulin Delivery Device using its proprietary h-Patch technology, announced positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study of cannabidiol subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered using its proprietary h-Patch wearable drug delivery device.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) rose 15.6% to close at $3.04.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 15.3% to close at $3.02.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 15.2% to close at $218.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 15.1% to close at $15.04 after the stock broke above the $14 resistance level. Also, Raymond James reiterated a Strong Buy rating.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) jumped 14.5% to close at $5.21.
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 14.2% to close at $11.95 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares climbed 13.9% to close at $6.31.
  • J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares gained 13.4% to close at $185.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 13.4% to close at $2.62.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 13.2% to close at $2.48.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) rose 13.2% to close at $9.35.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) jumped 13.1% to close at $39.94 following Q3 results.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) gained 12.8% to close at $11.56.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 12.5% to close at $14.03.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) gained 11.9% to close at $7.25.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 11.5% to close at $14.00.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) jumped 11.1% to close at $140.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) rose 11.1% to close at $30.27 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) shares gained 10.9% to close at $91.20 after the company announced plans to acquire Hu-Friedy.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 10.3% to close at $95.95 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 9.8% to close at $2.35 after the company reported a $64 million capital financing investment by perceptive advisors and OrbiMed.
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 9.4% to close at $5.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) rose 9.1% to close at $176.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 9% to close at $46.11 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 8.9% to close at $45.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

 

Losers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares tumbled 35.3% to close at $6.52 on Tuesday after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) dropped 19% to close at $138.26 following weak FY19 forecast.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) fell 17.9% to close at $36.49 after reporting preliminary results for its second quarter. Granite reported preliminary Q2 EPS of $(2.10)-$(2.05) and sales of $785 million to $790 million.
  • SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 16.3% to close at $49.94 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares fell 15% to close at $46.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) dipped 15% to close at $19.38 following Q2 results.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.66.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares declined 14.1% to close at $3.28.
  • Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) fell 13.2% to close at $19.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 13.2% to close at $5.84.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) dipped 12.3% to close at $194.76 after the company reported a secondary offering along with Q2 earnings.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 12.3% to close at $69.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) slipped 12.3% to close at $3.85.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 12.2% to close at $24.08 after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast.
  • Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 11.9% to close at $73.05 after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 11.5% to close at $5.68.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares declined 11.4% to close at $95.22 following Q2 results.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dipped 11.3% to close at $2.75.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) dropped 11.1% to close at $44.84 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) fell 10% to close at $53.38 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 9.5% to close at $7.23 following Q3 results.
  • SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) dropped 9.4% to close at $8.15 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) fell 9.3% to close at $59.31 after reporting Q2 results.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) dropped 9.1% to close at $132.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) fell 9% to close at $15.95.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 8.9% to close at $2.05.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 8.6% to close at $2.97 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed with IND opening study of CRV431 for NASH.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) fell 8.2% to close at $87.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 8% to close at $13.71 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 organic net sales guidance.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) fell 7.9% to close at $31.40 following Q2 results.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 7.2% to close at $6.34. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 6.5% to close at $35.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 5.9% to close at $91.21 after announcing data security incident. The company said event affected about 100 million people in U.S. and 6 million in Canada.
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 5.5% to close at $12.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.4% to close at $0.90 after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session