Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 4:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ameren, Inc. (NYSE: AEE) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $76.84 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $18.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTR) shares increased by 0.4% to $42.00. The market cap stands at $9.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

 

Losers

  • AES, Inc. (NYSE: AES) shares decreased by 0.9% to $16.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $11.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) shares declined 0.8% to $13.88. The market cap stands at $9.6 B.
  • Atlantic Power, Inc. (NYSE: AT) shares declined 0.8% to $2.37. The market cap stands at $259.9 M.
  • Edison Intl, Inc. (NYSE: EIX) stock fell 0.5% to $69.95. The market cap stands at $22.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEE + AES)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday