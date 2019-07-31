Market Overview

15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 4:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • North American, Inc. (NYSE: NOA) stock increased by 5.0% to $11.10 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $266.5 M. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-05-13, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) shares rose 4.4% to $0.24. The market cap stands at $18.0 M.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock rose 4.3% to $0.48. The market cap stands at $37.5 M.
  • Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $0.20. The market cap stands at $37.8 M.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $6.68. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares surged 2.4% to $4.76. The market cap stands at $6.4 M. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-03, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares increased by 1.9% to $17.70. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $33.00.
  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $10.79. The market cap stands at $4.4 B. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on 2019-06-13, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock rose 1.6% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $15.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on 2019-05-24, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Sunoco, Inc. (NYSE: SUN) shares surged 1.1% to $34.10. The market cap stands at $2.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners, Inc. (NYSE: EPD) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $29.70. The market cap stands at $64.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.

 

Losers

  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock declined 2.8% to $100.00 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $16.9 B. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $156.00.
  • Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) shares fell 2.5% to $50.04. The market cap stands at $2.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares decreased by 1.1% to $24.79. The market cap stands at $14.5 B.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares decreased by 1.1% to $5.91. The market cap stands at $3.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Neutral.

Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019