Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 1:13pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 6.9% to $206.50 after the company reported a 3.25 million share common stock offering. The company also reported mixed Q2 earnings results on Monday.
  2. Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) shares were up 2.1% to $21.22. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $22 to $25.
  3. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 8.1% to $2.85.
  4. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: NBY) shares were down 7.9% to $1.27 most likely due to a sell-off after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results on Monday.
  5. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were down 0.5% to $116.93. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.00 in Tuesday’s session.
  6. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.8% to $208 ahead of its Q3 earnings report scheduled for release after the close.
  7. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 1.5% to $239.35. The company is expected to pay China $323 million a year in tax for a factory site according to a Bloomberg story late Monday.
  8. Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were up 9.8% to $2.74 after the company announced positive clinical results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study of CBD subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered via its wearable drug delivery device.
  9. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares were down 9% to $72.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ: PIRS) shares were up 7.1% to $5.71. Baird Downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $5 price target.

Posted-In: News Technicals Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BYND)

James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple's Q3 Print
Guy Gentile Made $4M In Beyond Meat, Sees 50% Downside By December
Trump To China: Ink A Deal Now Or Wait Years For 'Much Tougher' Agreement
Apple On Today's Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead of Fed Meeting, Apple Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Comfort Systems Analyst Upgrades HVAC Company After Sell-Off