58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) shares surged 21.7% to $22.00 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) climbed 18.1% to $7.31 after reporting Q2 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares gained 17.6% to $4.67 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) climbed 17.2% to $2.93 following a pre-clinical data readout from the medical technology company. Valeritas, which makes the V-Go – Wearable Insulin Delivery Device using its proprietary h-Patch technology, announced positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study of cannabidiol subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered using its proprietary h-Patch wearable drug delivery device.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) gained 15.6% to $78.71 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 15.3% to $78.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) jumped 15% to $145.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 15% to $217.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares gained 14.3% to $3.4749. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from Neutral to Buy.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 13.5% to $47.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) rose 13.4% to $183.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares climbed 12.8% to $184.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) rose 12.4% to $40.20. OneMain posted upbeat Q2 EPS and declared a $2 per share special dividend.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) surged 12.4% to $9.19 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) rose 12.3% to $5.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 11.6% to $2.3879 after the company reported a $64 million capital financing investment by perceptive advisors and OrbiMed.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) shares jumped 11.4% to $91.60 after the company announced plans to acquire Hu-Friedy.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 10.5% to $96.11 after the company reported Q2 results.
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) climbed 10.4% to $9.94.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 10% to $11.51 after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) surged 9.8% to $2.79 after the company reported Q2 EPS is up from last year and issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 9.3% to $13.62.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) gained 8.8% to $29.64 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares rose 8.5% to $11.17 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 7% to $74.20 after reporting Q2 results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 6.4% to $45.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 6.1% to $5.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 40% to $6.05 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) dropped 23.6% to $33.99 after reporting preliminary results for its second quarter. Granite reported preliminary Q2 EPS of $(2.10)-$(2.05) and sales of $785 million to $790 million.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) fell 18.7% to $138.77 following weak FY19 forecast.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 16.2% to $50 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares tumbled 14.8% to $47.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) dropped 14.1% to $71.20 after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) fell 13% to $19.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 12.5% to $13.04 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 organic net sales guidance.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 11.9% to $24.18 after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares declined 10.7% to $96.00 following Q2 results.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 10.5% to $6.11. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) dropped 10% to $45.39 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) fell 9.8% to $58.98 after reporting Q2 results.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) dropped 9.8% to $15.35 following Q2 results.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 9.5% to $2.9416 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed with IND opening study of CRV431 for NASH.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) dropped 9.3% to $132.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 9.1% to $2.0450.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 9% to $72.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) fell 8.4% to $54.32 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) fell 7.9% to $87.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dropped 7.7% to $2.88.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) dropped 7.6% to $88.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) fell 7.6% to $31.50 following Q2 results.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.9% to $90.25 after announcing data security incident. The company said event affected about 100 million people in U.S. and 6 million in Canada.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 6.5% to $12.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 6.5% to $35.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 6.2% to $6.02.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.4% to $0.90 after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) dropped 4.7% to $13.00 after the $13 support level was breached on higher-than-average volume.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) fell 4.3% to $8.56. Capstead Mortgage priced 9 million share common stock offering at $8.60 per share.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) shares fell 4.2% to $31.77 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 guidance.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.