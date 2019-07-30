Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 11:07am   Comments
Share:

 

During Tuesday's morning trading, 203 companies set new 52-week lows.
 

Highlights:

 

  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 8.9%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

 

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:
 

  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $64.30. Shares traded down 1.11%.
  • Equinor (OTC: STOHF) stock hit $18.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.90.
  • UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.24.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.90.
  • Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Sampo (OTC: SAXPY) shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.86, drifting down 0.24%.
  • ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: ABNRY) stock drifted down 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00.
  • Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.
  • Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares set a new yearly low of $155.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.78%.
  • Swedbank (OTC: SWDBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.77 on Tuesday, moving down 4.14%.
  • Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $52.15. Shares traded down 1.07%.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock hit $79.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNSKF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.42. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.62%.
  • Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTC: ICAGY) stock hit $10.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%.
  • Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIY) shares moved down 0.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.48, drifting down 0.42%.
  • China Molybdenum (OTC: CMCLF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.7%.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.95 this morning. The stock was down 6.4% on the session.
  • Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Fresnillo (OTC: FNLPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 17.66%.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session.
  • Centrica (OTC: CPYYF) shares moved down 16.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 16.15%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.21.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
  • British Land Co (OTC: BTLCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.48. Shares traded down 2.31%.
  • Trend Micro (OTC: TMICY) stock drifted down 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.17.
  • Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares fell to $12.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.68 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.64 on Tuesday, moving down 1.84%.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Tuesday, moving down 2.26%.
  • Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.58.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were down 3.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53.
  • Konica Minolta (OTC: KNCAF) stock hit $9.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Tuesday, moving down 4.07%.
  • Industrias PeÃ±oles (OTC: IPOAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.67%.
  • ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC: PBSFY) stock drifted down 2.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15.
  • Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares hit a yearly low of $5.26. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.34%.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares hit a yearly low of $16.73. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
  • Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPY) shares fell to $33.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.
  • Hammerson (OTC: HMSNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.93. The stock traded down 5.33%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $43.14 and moving down 7.57%.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.62 and moving down 1.03%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) shares hit a yearly low of $98.47. The stock was down 11.37% on the session.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares fell to $38.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 22.82%.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 36.84% for the day.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.11%.
  • ARC Resources (OTC: AETUF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.67. Shares traded down 0.32%.
  • BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.64. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Tuesday, moving down 2.18%.
  • IGG (OTC: IGGGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 5.82%.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock drifted up 0.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.01.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Tuesday, moving up 1.73%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares were up 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) shares hit a yearly low of $5.49. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares moved down 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.31, drifting down 0.31%.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares fell to $4.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Tuesday, moving down 12.75%.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.61. Shares traded down 5.92%.
  • Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock hit $36.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock drifted up 3.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) stock hit $19.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.63%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.03.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.39%.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.1%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.49.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $16.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
  • Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) stock hit a yearly low of $20.24. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.81.
  • Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock hit a yearly low of $7.81. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.44%.
  • Kambi Group (OTC: KMBIF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Tuesday, moving down 1.81%.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.80. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.84. The stock traded down 2.13%.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.92. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.20.
  • Lai Fung Holdings (OTC: LFHLF) shares were down 16.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.04.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares fell to $5.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.51%.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.49%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.77%.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares fell to $10.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock hit a yearly low of $4.47. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.18. Shares traded down 4.13%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.
  • Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock drifted down 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51.
  • JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) stock drifted down 1.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit $3.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.20 and moving down 1.68%.
  • comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 1.7%.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.98%.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.8%.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares fell to $0.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock hit $1.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
  • Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.
  • Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.
  • Xpediator (OTC: XPDLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.36 and moving down 42.9%.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 7.23%.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
  • Dundee (OTC: DNDEF) stock drifted down 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares moved down 4.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50, drifting down 4.65%.
  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.95%.
  • Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.81%.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares fell to $0.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.37 and moving down 1.4%.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday, moving down 3.16%.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) shares fell to $0.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.72%.
  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 7.34%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were down 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.98.
  • Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares fell to $0.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.
  • CTD Holdings (OTC: CTDH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.6%.
  • Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock drifted down 3.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Hempco Food and Fiber (OTC: HMPPF) shares moved down 5.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 5.35%.
  • Hornbeck Offshore Servs (NYSE: HOS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
  • Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares fell to $0.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.66%.
  • Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Condor Gold (OTC: CNDGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.24. Shares traded down 28.24%.
  • Altisource Asset Mgmt (AMEX: AAMC) shares fell to $10.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) shares moved up 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting up 4.27%.
  • ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTC: ZENYF) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 10.98% on the session.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.05%.
  • Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC: CBBHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 13.04%.
  • IPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.01. The stock was down 17.64% on the session.
  • Premier Health Group (OTC: PHGRF) stock drifted down 4.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock traded down 0.96%.
  • Isodiol International (OTC: ISOLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares moved up 1.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.18, drifting up 1.22%.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
  • American Energy (OTC: AEDC) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 99.0%.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.9%.
  • Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.06. Shares traded down 1.21%.
  • Petrus Resources (OTC: PTRUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 25.07% on the session.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 8.38%.
  • Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving down 1.5%.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.
  • Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03. The stock was down 30.89% for the day.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.
  • Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: AFH) shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
  • Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.04 and moving up 2.88%.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
  • Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Azincourt Energy (OTC: AZURF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday, moving down 27.17%.
  • POSaBIT Systems (OTC: POSAF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.98%.
  • Almost Never Films (OTC: HLWD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 40.48% on the session.
  • Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.32. Shares traded down 11.41%.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell to $1.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.
  • One Horizon Group (OTC: OHGI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 74.7% on the session.
  • Deer Horn Capital (OTC: GODYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday, moving down 3.75%.
  • MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01. The stock was down 16.3% on the session.
  • OncBioMune (OTC: OBMP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0035 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
  • Pacific Conquest Holdings (OTC: PCHK) stock drifted down 11.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.
  • FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.000001. Shares traded down 99.0%.
  • WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting down 99.0%.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.52%.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEO + ABNRY)

Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GE, Square And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 30