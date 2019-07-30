New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning
During Tuesday's morning trading, 203 companies set new 52-week lows.
Highlights:
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 8.9%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $53.58 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $64.30. Shares traded down 1.11%.
- Equinor (OTC: STOHF) stock hit $18.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.90.
- UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.24.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.90.
- Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Sampo (OTC: SAXPY) shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.86, drifting down 0.24%.
- ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: ABNRY) stock drifted down 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.00.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.
- Suzuki Motor (OTC: SZKMY) shares set a new yearly low of $155.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Swedbank (OTC: SWDBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Tuesday, moving down 1.78%.
- Swedbank (OTC: SWDBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.77 on Tuesday, moving down 4.14%.
- Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $52.15. Shares traded down 1.07%.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) stock hit $79.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.
- Danske Bank (OTC: DNSKF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.42. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTC: ICAGY) stock hit $10.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.88%.
- Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIY) shares moved down 0.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.48, drifting down 0.42%.
- China Molybdenum (OTC: CMCLF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $69.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.7%.
- Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.95 this morning. The stock was down 6.4% on the session.
- Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Fresnillo (OTC: FNLPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 17.66%.
- Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session.
- Centrica (OTC: CPYYF) shares moved down 16.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 16.15%.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.21.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.73. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
- British Land Co (OTC: BTLCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.48. Shares traded down 2.31%.
- Trend Micro (OTC: TMICY) stock drifted down 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.17.
- Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares fell to $12.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%.
- Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.68 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.64 on Tuesday, moving down 1.84%.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Tuesday, moving down 2.26%.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.58.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were down 3.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53.
- Konica Minolta (OTC: KNCAF) stock hit $9.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.05%.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Tuesday, moving down 4.07%.
- Industrias PeÃ±oles (OTC: IPOAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.67%.
- ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC: PBSFY) stock drifted down 2.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15.
- Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares hit a yearly low of $5.26. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.34%.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares hit a yearly low of $16.73. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
- Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPY) shares fell to $33.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.
- Hammerson (OTC: HMSNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.93. The stock traded down 5.33%.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $43.14 and moving down 7.57%.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.62 and moving down 1.03%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) shares hit a yearly low of $98.47. The stock was down 11.37% on the session.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares fell to $38.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 22.82%.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 36.84% for the day.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) shares were down 3.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.00.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.11%.
- ARC Resources (OTC: AETUF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $21.67. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.64. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Tuesday, moving down 2.18%.
- IGG (OTC: IGGGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded down 5.82%.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock drifted up 0.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.01.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Tuesday, moving up 1.73%.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares were up 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) shares hit a yearly low of $5.49. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares moved down 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.31, drifting down 0.31%.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.02. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares fell to $4.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Tuesday, moving down 12.75%.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.24%.
- Metro Bank (OTC: MBNKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.61. Shares traded down 5.92%.
- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.58 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock hit $36.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.98%.
- Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock drifted up 3.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) stock hit $19.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.63%.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.03.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.39%.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.50. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.1%.
- Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.49.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $16.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) stock hit a yearly low of $20.24. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.81.
- Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock hit a yearly low of $7.81. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.44%.
- Kambi Group (OTC: KMBIF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares hit a yearly low of $9.33. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- CES Energy Solutions (OTC: CESDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Tuesday, moving down 1.81%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.80. Shares traded up 0.39%.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.84. The stock traded down 2.13%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.92. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.20.
- Lai Fung Holdings (OTC: LFHLF) shares were down 16.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.04.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares fell to $5.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.51%.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.49%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.77%.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares fell to $10.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock hit a yearly low of $4.47. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.18. Shares traded down 4.13%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.
- Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock drifted down 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.51.
- JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) stock drifted down 1.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
- U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.08.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit $3.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.20 and moving down 1.68%.
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.21 and moving down 1.7%.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.98%.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.8%.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.45. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.31%.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares fell to $0.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock hit $1.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.89%.
- Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.42. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
- Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.
- Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.
- Xpediator (OTC: XPDLF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.36 and moving down 42.9%.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 7.23%.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
- Dundee (OTC: DNDEF) stock drifted down 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98.
- Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares moved down 4.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50, drifting down 4.65%.
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.95%.
- Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.81%.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares fell to $0.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.37 and moving down 1.4%.
- Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday, moving down 3.16%.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) shares fell to $0.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.72%.
- Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.04. Shares traded up 7.34%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
- Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were down 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.98.
- Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares fell to $0.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.
- CTD Holdings (OTC: CTDH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.6%.
- Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock drifted down 3.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
- Hempco Food and Fiber (OTC: HMPPF) shares moved down 5.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 5.35%.
- Hornbeck Offshore Servs (NYSE: HOS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
- Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%.
- THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares fell to $0.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.66%.
- Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Condor Gold (OTC: CNDGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.24. Shares traded down 28.24%.
- Altisource Asset Mgmt (AMEX: AAMC) shares fell to $10.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) shares moved up 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting up 4.27%.
- ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTC: ZENYF) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 10.98% on the session.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.05%.
- Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC: CBBHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 13.04%.
- IPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.01. The stock was down 17.64% on the session.
- Premier Health Group (OTC: PHGRF) stock drifted down 4.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock traded down 0.96%.
- Isodiol International (OTC: ISOLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares moved up 1.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.18, drifting up 1.22%.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
- American Energy (OTC: AEDC) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 99.0%.
- First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.9%.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.06. Shares traded down 1.21%.
- Petrus Resources (OTC: PTRUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 25.07% on the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53. The stock traded down 8.38%.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving down 1.5%.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.
- Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03. The stock was down 30.89% for the day.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.50.
- Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: AFH) shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
- Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.04 and moving up 2.88%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
- Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Azincourt Energy (OTC: AZURF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday, moving down 27.17%.
- POSaBIT Systems (OTC: POSAF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.98%.
- Almost Never Films (OTC: HLWD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 40.48% on the session.
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.32. Shares traded down 11.41%.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell to $1.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.
- One Horizon Group (OTC: OHGI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 74.7% on the session.
- Deer Horn Capital (OTC: GODYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday, moving down 3.75%.
- MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01. The stock was down 16.3% on the session.
- OncBioMune (OTC: OBMP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0035 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
- Pacific Conquest Holdings (OTC: PCHK) stock drifted down 11.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.
- FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.000001. Shares traded down 99.0%.
- WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting down 99.0%.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.52%.
