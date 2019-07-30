Market Overview

New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 10:34am   Comments
This morning 105 companies reached new 52-week highs.
 

Noteworthy Mentions:
 

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO).
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 16.6% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
 

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares were up 5.09% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $119.94.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) shares broke to $34.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.57%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.07% over the session.
  • AstraZeneca (OTC: AZNCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.10. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.43 on Tuesday, later moving down 0.09% over the session.
  • The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock hit a yearly high price of $193.44. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $75.75. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.00. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) stock made a new 52-week high of $201.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares broke to $80.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.95%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares hit $90.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.29%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $245.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
  • Ball (NYSE: BLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.44 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares were up 0.44% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $44.50.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $163.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.58% over the session.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares hit $309.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.45%.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares broke to $45.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.04%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.35. Shares traded up 0.22% over the course of the session.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.33. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.86. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $122.00. Shares traded up 2.42% over the course of the session.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $233.00. The stock traded up 6.38% on the session.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6% over the session.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares set a new yearly high of $54.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.20. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares broke to $27.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.39%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares were up 0.73% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $33.72.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 14.97% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $138.80.
  • Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares were up 1.7% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $9.57.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.68. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $143.87. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.07. Shares traded down 0.48%.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.39 on Tuesday, later moving up 0.34% over the session.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.30 on Tuesday, later moving up 0.49% over the session.
  • Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares hit $39.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 3.66%.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.03 on Tuesday, later moving up 0.49% over the session.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares hit $161.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.34%.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares began the day by hitting a new 52-week high of $397.35, and over the session were up 0.09%.
  • Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.06% over the session.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.68 to begin trading.
  • Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.54% over the session.
  • Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.96. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares hit a yearly high of $45.21. The stock traded up 11.25% on the session.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $39.26 this morning. The stock was up 13.62% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares broke to $43.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were down 0.14%.
  • Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares set a new yearly high of $48.23 this morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares were down 0.4% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $20.05.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares were up 0.37% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $5.49.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (OTC: SBGLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.38 on Tuesday, later moving up 7.81% over the session.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.38 to begin trading.
  • L'Occitane International (OTC: LCCTF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.15 to begin trading.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.21. The stock was up 11.92% for the day.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit a yearly high of $63.98. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.00. Shares traded up 0.26% over the course of the session.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit $51.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.2%.
  • EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) shares were down 0.48% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $31.85.
  • 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.44 on Tuesday, later moving up 1.56% over the session.
  • Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares hit $74.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 13.55%.
  • Pro Medicus (OTC: PMCUF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.22. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.99 on Tuesday, later moving up 7.86% over the session.
  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.35. Shares traded up 1.66% over the course of the session.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.62. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares set a new yearly high of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares set a new yearly high of $7.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares hit $19.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.26%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98% over the session.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31% over the session.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares were up 1.38% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $86.47.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $35.50. Shares traded up 1.63% over the course of the session.
  • Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.15. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • ECN Capital (OTC: ECNCF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.57 to begin trading.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) shares broke to $37.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 5.66%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $63.39. Shares traded up 0.11% over the course of the session.
  • ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) shares hit $17.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 1.27%.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.26 to begin trading.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares broke to $14.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 0.2%.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47% over the session.
  • Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares hit $10.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were down 16.6%.
  • SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.32. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
  • Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares began the day by hitting a new 52-week high of $4.00, and over the session were up 1.04%.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.28. Shares traded up 1.51% over the course of the session.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.36. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.75. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Canandaigua National (OTC: CNND) stock made a new 52-week high of $198.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $12.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 4.81%.
  • Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.48% over the session.
  • First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.25 to begin trading.
  • Security Federal (OTC: SFDL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.00. Shares traded up 2.94%.
  • Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.29. The stock traded up 6.42% on the session.
  • Crawford United (OTC: CRAWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Tuesday, later moving up 3.84% over the session.
  • Reven Housing REIT (NASDAQ: RVEN) shares broke to $5.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high at the market open. Over the session, shares were up 6.6%.
  • Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Tuesday, later moving up 3.15% over the session.
  • Stans Energy (OTC: HREEF) shares were down 13.02% over Tuesday's session, while shares began by hitting a new 52-week high of $0.08.
  • American Creek Resources (OTC: ACKRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Tuesday, later moving up 0.8% over the session.
  • Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7% over the session.
  • Huron Valley Bancorp (OTC: HVLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.55. The stock was up 7.67% for the day.
  • Interdyne (OTC: ITDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 950.0% for the day.
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares were up 23.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0018 to begin trading.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

