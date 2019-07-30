For real-time updates on SSNC, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of financial services technology solutions SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) today had a large opening gap of -20.22%.

Why Is SSNC Moving?

SS&C Technologies shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. DA Davidson also downgraded the company’s stock from Buy to Neutral.

