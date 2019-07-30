For real-time updates on UA, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today had a large opening gap of -20.50%.

Why Is UA Moving?

Under Armour shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

