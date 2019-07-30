Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Under Armour?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019
Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today had a large opening gap of -20.50%.

Why Is UA Moving?

Under Armour shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

