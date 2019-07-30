Market Overview

33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 9:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock rose 15.2% today to $2.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $13.2 M.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock increased by 9.2% today to $1.43. The market cap stands at $22.2 M.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares surged 8.9% today to $2.33. The market cap stands at $116.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Medpace Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares surged 8.6% today to $73.50. The market cap stands at $2.4 B.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares moved upwards by 8.0% today to $3.51. The market cap stands at $5.3 M.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares increased by 7.9% today to $1.72. The market cap stands at $26.4 M.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) stock rose 7.8% today to $93.75. The market cap stands at $7.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $111.00.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 6.3% today to $0.59. The market cap stands at $10.3 M.
  • Auris Medical Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares surged 5.5% today to $3.08. The market cap stands at $6.4 M.
  • Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) shares surged 5.5% today to $0.75. The market cap stands at $16.2 M.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock rose 4.8% today to $0.16. The market cap stands at $7.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock moved upwards by 3.7% today to $2.78. The market cap stands at $210.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares increased by 3.1% today to $0.75. The market cap stands at $71.0 M.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares moved upwards by 3.0% today to $0.82. The market cap stands at $40.6 M.
  • Incyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCY) shares rose 2.7% today to $82.42. The market cap stands at $17.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-05-21, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
  • Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares increased by 2.5% today to $84.50. The market cap stands at $212.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-07-03, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $97.00.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock increased by 2.5% today to $2.45. The market cap stands at $7.8 M.
  • Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares increased by 2.4% today to $0.85. The market cap stands at $17.2 M.

 

Losers

  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) stock plummeted 8.3% today to $134.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $50.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $160.00.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares decreased by 7.8% today to $35.18. The market cap stands at $23.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock decreased by 4.8% today to $6.11. The market cap stands at $22.8 M.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) stock declined 4.3% today to $5.10. The market cap stands at $262.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares plummeted 3.9% today to $4.17. The market cap stands at $602.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-05-03, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock fell 3.8% today to $2.26. The market cap stands at $36.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 3.4% today to $0.65. The market cap stands at $10.0 M.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock declined 3.2% today to $3.00. The market cap stands at $2.2 M.
  • Tenet Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: THC) stock plummeted 3.0% today to $22.88. The market cap stands at $2.4 B.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock fell 2.6% today to $296.50. The market cap stands at $44.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $300.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 2.6% today to $0.16. The market cap stands at $36.1 M.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares fell 2.5% today to $29.81. The market cap stands at $3.8 B.
  • Agenus, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) stock fell 2.5% today to $2.37. The market cap stands at $326.2 M.
  • Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares fell 2.4% today to $40.45. The market cap stands at $230.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) shares declined 2.1% today to $42.14. The market cap stands at $107.2 B.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

