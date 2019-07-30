42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares rose 32.2% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 27.6% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after reporting clinical results from PK study of CBD infusion with two dosing regimes via its h-Patch technology.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) rose 13.8% to $143.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 13% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after receiving FDA authorization to proceed with IND opening study of CRV431 for NASH.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 10.8% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 10% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 8.8% to $75.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 8.6% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 8.5% to $94.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose 8.2% to $205.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 8% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $6 price target
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares rose 8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares rose 7.3% to $6.15 in pre-market trading.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 5.9% to $44.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 5.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 16.02% on Monday.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) rose 5.4% to $67.73 in pre-market trading.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) rose 5.2% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.60% on Monday.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) rose 5% to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) rose 4.8% to $34.98 in pre-market trading.
- Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) rose 4.1% to $59.25 in pre-market trading
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares rose 3.8% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) fell 32.1% to $6.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) fell 18.5% to $48.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 13.2% to $23.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue and issued weak earnings forecast.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 13.1% to $193.00 in pre-market trading. Beyond Meat reported better-than-expected sales for its second quarter and raised its full-year 2019 sales guidance. The company also reported a 3.25 million share common stock offering.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) shares fell 12.5% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 10.8% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) shares fell 9.9% to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) fell 9.2% to $155.00 in pre-market trading following weak FY19 forecast.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) fell 8.4% to $20.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 8.3% to $35.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 8.2% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.85% on Monday.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) fell 8.1% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.67% on Monday.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 6.6% to $19.70 in pre-market trading.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 5.7% to $39.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 5.4% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 5.2% to $6.09 in pre-market trading.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) fell 5% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 4.7% to $92.40 in pre-market trading after announcing data security incident. The company said event affected about 100 million people in U.S. and 6 million in Canada.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) fell 4.5% to $99.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) fell 4% to $8.59 in pre-market trading. Capstead Mortgage priced 9 million share common stock offering at $8.60 per share.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) fell 3.5% to $92.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.