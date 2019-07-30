Market Overview

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 5:00am
Gainers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 34.3% to close at $1.37 on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Medley Management Inc (NYSE: MDLY) shares jumped 31.1% to close at $3.12 on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Sierra Income. Medley Capital shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Sierra stock and $2.96 per share in cash.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) shares climbed 19.3% to close at $3.59.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 16% to close at $2.68.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) surged 13.7% to close at $17.00.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 13.4% to close at $12.37.
  • Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) gained 12.6% to close at $20.78 after the company announced a business combination with Pfizer's Upjohn division. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 12.3% to close at $1.19 after the company received European patents for Oral BDP in the treatment of acute radiation injury of the gastrointestinal tract.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) climbed 12.2% to close at $5.33. Pieris Pharma said on July 26, European Respiratory Society announced acceptance of late-breaking presentation of company's Phase 1 study of PRS-060.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) surged 11.9% to close at $15.38.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 11.3% to close at $3.25.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) jumped 10.8% to close at $10.53.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) surged 10.7% to close at $7.99.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares gained 10.6% to close at $15.12 after gaining 5.15% on Friday.
  • Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) gained 10.6% to close at $10.20.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 10.6% to close at $20.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 10.1% to close at $22.08.
  • VISTA OIL & GAS/S ADR (NYSE: VIST) gained 9.9% to close at $10.00.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares climbed 9.3% to close at $4.36.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 8.9% to close at $7.73.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) climbed 8.3% to close at $3.13.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 7.1% to close at $5.42.
  • Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) gained 5.1% to close at $2.89.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 3.4% to close at $71.54 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings results.

 

Losers

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares tumbled 70.3% to close at $1.69 on Monday after the company received a written notice from Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) terminating the agreement for the development and commercialization of the company's Diabetes drug candidate Sotagliflozin.
  • iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares dropped 40.9% to close at $1.20.
  • Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) dropped 24.7% to close at $108.89 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) fell 23.2% to close at $3.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and narrowed its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 17.8% to close at $4.39 on Monday after rising 16.85% on Friday.
  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) dipped 16.5% to close at $3.30.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 14% to close at $2.39.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) fell 11.6% to close at $2.89.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 11.4% to close at $3.43.
  • GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares declined 10.9% to close at $4.19.
  • Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) fell 10.5% to close at $9.40.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares dropped 10.4% to close at $2.23.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 10.2% to close at $2.46.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares dipped 9.9% to close at $43.00.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) tumbled 9.8% to close at $2.13.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 9.8% to close at $7.74.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) fell 9.6% to close at $27.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) dropped 9.6% to close at $3.95.
  • Core Laboratories N.V (NYSE: CLB) shares declined 9.5% to close at $48.02.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares fell 9% to close at $8.26.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares tumbled 8% to close at $2.20 after dropping 35.8% on Friday.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares tumbled 7.8% to close at $2.49.
  • Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) fell 7.7% to close at $17.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 7.6% to $33.33. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) fell 7.5% to close at $4.78.
  • The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dropped 7.2% to close at $18.96.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares fell 6.2% to close at $3.04.
  • Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) dropped 6.2% to close at $58.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 6% to close at $1.10 after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial for PBT434. The drug was safe and well-tolerated, with adverse event rates comparable to placebo.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) dropped 6% to close at $13.07 following downbeat Q2 results.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session