45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 4:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Medpace Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares increased by 10.8% to $74.99 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $2.4 B.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $95.45. The market cap stands at $7.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on 2019-06-05, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $88.00.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock surged 7.7% to $3.50. The market cap stands at $5.3 M.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 6.3% to $2.54. The market cap stands at $7.8 M.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock rose 5.9% to $5.00. The market cap stands at $202.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares increased by 5.0% to $15.46. The market cap stands at $686.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-06-04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 4.5% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $125.3 M.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares surged 4.2% to $3.25. The market cap stands at $201.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Veru, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) stock surged 4.0% to $2.32. The market cap stands at $140.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-07-02, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.65. The market cap stands at $22.8 M.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares surged 3.2% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $2.2 M.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $7.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) stock rose 2.8% to $2.20. The market cap stands at $20.1 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares surged 2.8% to $16.75. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
  • MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.13. The market cap stands at $206.5 M. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares increased by 2.6% to $2.75. The market cap stands at $210.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 2.5% to $4.45. The market cap stands at $602.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-05-03, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares surged 2.5% to $23.13. The market cap stands at $544.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock increased by 2.5% to $1.25. The market cap stands at $27.7 M.
  • Exact Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares rose 2.4% to $120.41. The market cap stands at $15.1 B.
  • Encompass Health, Inc. (NYSE: EHC) shares surged 2.1% to $68.88. The market cap stands at $6.6 B. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $72.00.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.86. The market cap stands at $38.0 M.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock increased by 1.9% to $0.54. The market cap stands at $14.3 M.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $1.10. The market cap stands at $87.2 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $5.42. The market cap stands at $1.3 B. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Underperformer.

 

Losers

  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) shares fell 10.6% to $0.80 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $63.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock decreased by 7.8% to $0.95. The market cap stands at $23.9 M.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) stock plummeted 7.3% to $3.41. The market cap stands at $329.4 M.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock plummeted 6.6% to $5.55. The market cap stands at $292.3 M. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-06-05, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares fell 3.9% to $8.31. The market cap stands at $526.4 M. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) shares plummeted 3.8% to $91.75. The market cap stands at $10.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 2.6% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $60.4 M.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock plummeted 2.3% to $1.72. The market cap stands at $9.7 M.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares declined 1.9% to $23.60. The market cap stands at $3.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-31, the current rating is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock fell 1.9% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $36.1 M.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock decreased by 1.7% to $299.30. The market cap stands at $44.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock fell 1.7% to $10.61. The market cap stands at $227.3 M.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock decreased by 1.5% to $2.56. The market cap stands at $205.1 M. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Glaukos, Inc. (NYSE: GKOS) stock decreased by 1.5% to $75.50. The market cap stands at $2.7 B. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $71.00.
  • Omeros, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMER) stock decreased by 1.4% to $15.10. The market cap stands at $751.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-05-06, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.00.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares declined 1.4% to $2.17. The market cap stands at $2.3 M.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares declined 1.3% to $1.48. The market cap stands at $224.6 M.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK) stock declined 1.1% to $44.00. The market cap stands at $1.3 B.
  • InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock decreased by 1.0% to $2.86. The market cap stands at $75.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock decreased by 1.0% to $7.70. The market cap stands at $560.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

