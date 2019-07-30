16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: AM) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $9.19 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $4.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $6.49. The market cap stands at $1.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
- MPLX, Inc. (NYSE: MPLX) shares increased by 2.0% to $29.10. The market cap stands at $22.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $39.00.
- Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VET) stock rose 1.7% to $17.35. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $33.00.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $0.61. The market cap stands at $93.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares surged 1.6% to $4.18. The market cap stands at $5.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Andeavor Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: ANDX) shares increased by 1.5% to $32.79. The market cap stands at $7.9 B.
- Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) stock surged 1.1% to $0.19. The market cap stands at $37.1 M.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $4.83. The market cap stands at $1.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $7.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 1.0% to $1.04. The market cap stands at $475.0 M.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 33.0% to $6.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.8 B.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares declined 5.7% to $1.99. The market cap stands at $762.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) shares decreased by 4.8% to $4.75. The market cap stands at $524.8 M.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock fell 1.4% to $1.75. The market cap stands at $443.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-10, the current rating is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
- Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ETRN) stock fell 1.4% to $17.69. The market cap stands at $4.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-17, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $21.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares decreased by 1.1% to $1.89. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Underperform.
