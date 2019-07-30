36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) stock surged 14.5% to $144.40 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $10.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
- SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 11.4% to $4.00. The market cap stands at $25.8 M.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares surged 8.8% to $5.20. The market cap stands at $109.7 M.
- Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock increased by 8.7% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $28.1 M.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock rose 8.1% to $75.00. The market cap stands at $2.0 B.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock increased by 5.7% to $88.00. The market cap stands at $12.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock increased by 5.0% to $9.73. The market cap stands at $423.1 M.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares surged 2.9% to $3.22. The market cap stands at $93.6 M.
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock surged 2.4% to $7.62. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) shares increased by 2.1% to $46.92. The market cap stands at $7.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $5.65. The market cap stands at $177.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock surged 1.8% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $2.4 M.
- Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ: VUZI) stock surged 1.8% to $2.29. The market cap stands at $74.4 M.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 1.4% to $21.00. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares surged 1.3% to $34.99. The market cap stands at $10.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares surged 1.3% to $51.05. The market cap stands at $6.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on 2019-05-22, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $57.00.
- Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ: WATT) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $4.43. The market cap stands at $133.2 M.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock increased by 1.1% to $81.05. The market cap stands at $33.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $78.00.
Losers
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock declined 19.8% to $47.87 during Monday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $15.1 B.
- Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock declined 9.2% to $11.70. The market cap stands at $1.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on 2019-05-15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares declined 7.9% to $32.55. The market cap stands at $764.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Dougherty, on 2019-07-01, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cognex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock fell 6.0% to $40.00. The market cap stands at $7.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $36.00.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares decreased by 6.0% to $1.57. The market cap stands at $64.9 M.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) stock decreased by 5.0% to $36.44. The market cap stands at $1.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock plummeted 3.8% to $19.50. The market cap stands at $2.0 B.
- Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares plummeted 3.7% to $4.42. The market cap stands at $19.4 M.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) stock fell 3.6% to $99.49. The market cap stands at $3.5 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 2.9% to $31.05. The market cap stands at $750.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Revolution Lighting, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) stock fell 2.4% to $0.42. The market cap stands at $10.1 M.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares decreased by 1.9% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $405.3 M.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares plummeted 1.6% to $85.45. The market cap stands at $14.9 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $80.00.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares declined 1.5% to $9.37. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Sanmina, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANM) shares plummeted 1.5% to $32.40. The market cap stands at $2.2 B.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock declined 1.4% to $3.42. The market cap stands at $261.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-21, the current rating is at Outperform.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares plummeted 1.4% to $78.55. The market cap stands at $7.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-26, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $133.00.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares declined 1.3% to $53.19. The market cap stands at $9.3 B. According to the most recent rating by FBN Securities, on 2019-07-09, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $60.00.
