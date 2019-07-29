Volvo Recalls Trucks Because Air Tank Can Fall Off And Create A Road Hazard

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling VAH, VHD, VNL and VNR trucks from the 2019-2020 model years because the air tank can fall off the truck and create a road hazard.

On an estimated 1 percent of the recalled vehicles, excessive torque may have been applied to the t-bolt clasps on the transmission auxiliary air tank straps. That can cause deformation to the anchoring strap, allowing the tank to drop to the ground. Resulting debris could cause a crash.

Volvo told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it has not received any reports of vehicle crashes as a result of the manufacturing defect.

Volvo's product reliability department discovered the issue on March 29 and referred it to the Product Safety Working Group. Trucks included in the recall were built between July 2, 2018 and March 28, 2019. Volvo said approximately 20,590 vehicles, including 17,069 in the U.S., 3,111 in Canada and 410 in Mexico, are included in the recall. NHTSA listed 24,848.

Dealers will inspect and replace the air tank strap for free. Owners will be notified by August 19.

The NHTSA recall number is 19V-510.

In a separate recall, Volvo said it would inspect the fuse used in a transmission circuit in 235 VAH, VHD, VNL, and VNM models from 2018-2020. The fuse may have a rating lower than required. As a result, it could open under normal operating conditions and prevent the transmission from shifting.

Volvo has not received any reports of vehicle crashes as a result of this defect. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-509.

