Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has been absolute fire at the box office this year.

Just a few days away from August, Disney has already hit a record $7.67 billion in yearly global revenue with its latest hit "The Lion King" nearing $1 billion two weeks after release. Over $5.09 billion came from overseas, the first time any Hollywood studio has surpassed $5 billion internationally.

Disney has already had three titles cross the $1 billion worldwide mark with "Aladdin," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame," which reached $2.79 billion and passed "Avatar" as the top-grossing film of all time. "Toy Story 4" is also likely to pass the $1 billion mark.

The Hollywood Reporter says Disney accounts for nearly 45% of the $16 billion collected worldwide at the box office by movies released on more than 1,000 screens. The next closest studio, Warner Bros. has taken in nearly $2 billion.

The company isn't done either, with "Frozen 2" slated for a Thanksgiving release followed by December's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The previous yearly revenue record was also by Disney in 2016, at $7.61 billion.

Disney's stock traded higher by 1.2% to close at $146.39.

Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar.