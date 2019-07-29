Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; 'Rise Of Skywalker,' 'Frozen 2' Still On The Way
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has been absolute fire at the box office this year.
Just a few days away from August, Disney has already hit a record $7.67 billion in yearly global revenue with its latest hit "The Lion King" nearing $1 billion two weeks after release. Over $5.09 billion came from overseas, the first time any Hollywood studio has surpassed $5 billion internationally.
Disney has already had three titles cross the $1 billion worldwide mark with "Aladdin," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame," which reached $2.79 billion and passed "Avatar" as the top-grossing film of all time. "Toy Story 4" is also likely to pass the $1 billion mark.
The Hollywood Reporter says Disney accounts for nearly 45% of the $16 billion collected worldwide at the box office by movies released on more than 1,000 screens. The next closest studio, Warner Bros. has taken in nearly $2 billion.
The company isn't done either, with "Frozen 2" slated for a Thanksgiving release followed by December's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The previous yearly revenue record was also by Disney in 2016, at $7.61 billion.
Disney's stock traded higher by 1.2% to close at $146.39.
