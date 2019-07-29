42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medley Management Inc (NYSE: MDLY) shares surged 29.5% to $3.0801 after the company announced a merger agreement with Sierra Income. Medley Capital shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Sierra stock and $2.96 per share in cash.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 28.4% to $1.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 17.9% to $5.60. Pieris Pharma said on July 26, European Respiratory Society announced acceptance of late-breaking presentation of company's Phase 1 study of PRS-060.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) climbed 14.4% to $5.79.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 12.6% to $20.78 after the company announced a business combination with Pfizer's Upjohn division. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares rose 12.3% to $15.35 after gaining 5.15% on Friday.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 11.3% to $3.35.
- Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) climbed 10.6% to $10.19.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 10.3% to $1.1686 after the company received European patents for Oral BDP in the treatment of acute radiation injury of the gastrointestinal tract.
- VISTA OIL & GAS/S ADR (NYSE: VIST) gained 9.5% to $9.96.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 9.3% to $7.76.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) climbed 9% to $3.1487.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) gained 7.3% to $2.95.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 6.9% to $6.82. Niu Technologies is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 23, 2019.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 5.3% to $19.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 3.4% to $71.51 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares dipped 73% to $1.54 after the company received a written notice from Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) terminating the agreement for the development and commercialization of the company's Diabetes drug candidate Sotagliflozin.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares fell 43.2% to $1.1525.
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) dropped 20.2% to $3.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and narrowed its FY19 sales guidance.
- Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) dropped 18.1% to $118.50 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) dipped 13.2% to $7.88.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) fell 12.3% to $12.19 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) tumbled 12.3% to $2.0701.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 12% to $103.73 after the company announced it will acquire Genomic Health for $72 per share in cash and stock.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dipped 10.7% to $2.43.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares dropped 10.6% to $2.2250.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares declined 10.2% to $4.22.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 9.4% to $1.06 after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial for PBT434. The drug was safe and well-tolerated, with adverse event rates comparable to placebo.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares tumbled 8.9% to $2.46.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dropped 8.7% to $18.65.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares dipped 8.7% to $43.60.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) fell 8.7% to $27.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Core Laboratories N.V (NYSE: CLB) shares declined 8.5% to $48.54.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) fell 8.2% to $4.7450.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares fell 8.2% to $2.9739.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares tumbled 8% to $2.20 after dropping 35.8% on Friday.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 6.7% to $4.98 after rising 16.85% on Friday.
- Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) fell 6.7% to $17.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 5.9% to $33.95. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 4.4% to $37.77 after Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $31 per share.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) dropped 4.3% to $27.70 after Needham downgraded the company from Strong Buy to Hold.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) dropped 4.3% to $59.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
