A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 11:35am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were up 2.3% to $3.04 after the company reported a reverse stock split. The company also provided a business update.
  2. Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) shares were up 10% to $20.25. The company announced a business merger with Pfizer’s off-patent Upjohn division and also reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  3. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 5.2% to $223.34. The company is expected to report Q2 earnings on Monday after the close.
  4. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NBY) shares were up 28.4% to $1.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  5. Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares were down 3.2% to $1.20. The company announced a Tier-1collaboration agreement for its IP proxy product with a Korean internet service provider.
  6. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were down 11.3% to $104.57 following news the company will acquire Genomic Health for $72 per share in a cash and stock deal. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
  7. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares were up 5.3% to $19.29. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) shares were up 2.7% to $7.74 after a merger between peers Mylan and Pfizer’s off-patent Upjohn division.
  9. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares were up 17.3% to $5.57. The company’s Phase 1 dose-study of PRS-060 was accepted by the European Respiratory Society.
  10. GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares were up 3.1% to $76.90 following news that two European food delivery companies announced a merger worth $10 billion.

