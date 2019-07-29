New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Before 10 am Monday, 144 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Buzz Technologies (OTC: BZTG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 96.55% to reach its new 52-week high.
- adidas (OTC: ADDDF) declined the most, as it traded down 6.25% after hitting a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.43. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares hit a yearly high of $283.10. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.60 Monday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $197.04. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.56 Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.39 for a change of up 0.93%.
- US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.48. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $153.11 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- adidas (OTC: ADDDF) shares broke to $323.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $244.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- Danone (OTC: DANOY) shares set a new yearly high of $17.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.45.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGF) shares hit $25.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.18. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $199.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.22 on Monday, moving up 9.04%.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.30 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $637.74. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.70.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $791.10 Monday. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
- Smith & Nephew (OTC: SNNUF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.05. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.50. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- ResMed (OTC: RSMDF) shares were up 3.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83.
- Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.05. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
- RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.27. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to $141.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.17%.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) stock set a new 52-week high of $348.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.39 on Monday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.48.
- Thai Beverage (OTC: TBVPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.05. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares set a new yearly high of $91.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%.
- InterContinental Hotels (OTC: ICHGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.93 with a daily change of up 1.31%.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.75 Monday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares set a new yearly high of $33.62 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.38.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.78 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
- Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares were up 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.00.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $201.00. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
- Array BioPharma (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.96.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.02. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock set a new 52-week high of $354.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares hit $163.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
- Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $178.60 Monday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.62 with a daily change of up 3.1%.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares were down 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.08 for a change of down 1.37%.
- Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.70 Monday. The stock was up 5.05% for the day.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.15 on Monday, moving down 0.87%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares were down 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.65 for a change of down 0.79%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.77 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.91 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares set a new yearly high of $81.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
- Raia Drogasil (OTC: RADLY) shares broke to $24.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.74%.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.46. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.64. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.82. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit a yearly high of $388.99. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly high of $25.97 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $219.57. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.92 on Monday morning, moving down 3.67%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.93.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) shares hit a yearly high of $179.59. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.50 on Monday, moving down 3.14%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.48 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.78 Monday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.56.
- Evotec (OTC: EVTCY) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.50.
- Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJY) shares were up 9.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.13.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $111.67. Shares traded down 0.64%.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares set a new yearly high of $104.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.15 on Monday, moving down 0.4%.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.26.
- Federated Investors (NYSE: FII) shares were down 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares set a new yearly high of $103.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.91.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.47. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.35.
- TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.17 for a change of up 0.6%.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares hit a yearly high of $36.58. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.66.
- Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.98.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.71 on Monday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares were up 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.88.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.72 on Monday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares hit a yearly high of $67.40. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.92 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares were up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.60.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.00 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares hit $80.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.65. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.17. Shares traded down 1.98%.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) shares hit $19.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares set a new yearly high of $39.67 this morning. The stock was up 4.54% on the session.
- Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.75. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
- Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares broke to $6.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.13 on Monday, moving up 0.15%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.81. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares were down 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.98 for a change of down 0.14%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.26.
- Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares set a new yearly high of $13.66 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.66. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.78 Monday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares broke to $2.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.67 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0034. The stock traded down 6.25% on the session.
- Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.49. The stock was up 8.1% for the day.
- Oro East Mining (OTC: OROE) shares broke to $0.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 41.41%.
- Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC: ZDEC) shares set a new yearly high of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares were up 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
- Lighthouse Bank Ca (OTC: LGHT) shares were up 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.95 for a change of up 2.33%.
- Calibre Mining (OTC: CXBMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.66 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Surge Components (OTC: SPRS) shares hit a yearly high of $3.28. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
- Kodiak Energy (OTC: KDKN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday, moving up 92.0%.
- Benton Resources (OTC: BNTRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.06 with a daily change of up 6.43%.
- Atacama Resources Intl (OTC: ACRL) shares were up 35.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.
- CANEX Metals (OTC: NOMNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 91.67%.
- Megatech (OTC: MGTC) shares set a new yearly high of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 11.11% on the session.
- Buzz Technologies (OTC: BZTG) shares were up 96.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
