New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 10:13am   Comments
Before 10 am Monday, 144 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
 

Noteworthy Mentions:
 

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Buzz Technologies (OTC: BZTG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 96.55% to reach its new 52-week high.
  • adidas (OTC: ADDDF) declined the most, as it traded down 6.25% after hitting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
 

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.43. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares hit a yearly high of $283.10. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $145.60 Monday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $197.04. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.56 Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.39 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $57.48. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $153.11 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • adidas (OTC: ADDDF) shares broke to $323.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $244.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
  • Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Danone (OTC: DANOY) shares set a new yearly high of $17.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.45.
  • Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Compass Group (OTC: CMPGF) shares hit $25.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $237.18. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $199.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
  • London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.22 on Monday, moving up 9.04%.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.30 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
  • CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $637.74. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.70.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $791.10 Monday. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
  • Smith & Nephew (OTC: SNNUF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.05. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.50. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • ResMed (OTC: RSMDF) shares were up 3.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.83.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.05. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
  • RWE (OTC: RWNFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.27. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to $141.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.17%.
  • Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) stock set a new 52-week high of $348.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.39 on Monday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.48.
  • Thai Beverage (OTC: TBVPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.05. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares set a new yearly high of $91.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (OTC: ICHGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.93 with a daily change of up 1.31%.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.75 Monday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares set a new yearly high of $33.62 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.38.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.78 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
  • Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLNXF) shares were up 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.00.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $201.00. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
  • Array BioPharma (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.96.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $128.02. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.66 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock set a new 52-week high of $354.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares hit $163.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $178.60 Monday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $70.62 with a daily change of up 3.1%.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares were down 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.08 for a change of down 1.37%.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.70 Monday. The stock was up 5.05% for the day.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
  • Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.15 on Monday, moving down 0.87%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMY) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.08.
  • Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares were down 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.65 for a change of down 0.79%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.77 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.91 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares set a new yearly high of $81.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Raia Drogasil (OTC: RADLY) shares broke to $24.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.74%.
  • Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.46. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.64. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.82. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares hit a yearly high of $388.99. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly high of $25.97 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $219.57. Shares traded up 0.09%.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.92 on Monday morning, moving down 3.67%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.93.
  • TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) shares hit a yearly high of $179.59. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.50 on Monday, moving down 3.14%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $38.48 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.78 Monday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.56.
  • Evotec (OTC: EVTCY) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.50.
  • Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJY) shares were up 9.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.13.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $111.67. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares set a new yearly high of $104.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.15 on Monday, moving down 0.4%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.26.
  • Federated Investors (NYSE: FII) shares were down 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares set a new yearly high of $103.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.91.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.47. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.35.
  • TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.17 for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares hit a yearly high of $36.58. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares were up 2.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.66.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.98.
  • 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.00 Monday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.71 on Monday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares were up 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.88.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.72 on Monday morning, moving up 0.58%.
  • National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) shares hit a yearly high of $67.40. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.92 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares were up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.60.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $28.00 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares hit $80.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.65. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.17. Shares traded down 1.98%.
  • iStar (NYSE: STAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) shares hit $19.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares set a new yearly high of $39.67 this morning. The stock was up 4.54% on the session.
  • Canacol Energy (OTC: CNNEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.75. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
  • Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares broke to $6.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.13 on Monday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.81. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares were down 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.98 for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were up 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.26.
  • Nuveen North Carolina (NYSE: NNC) shares set a new yearly high of $13.66 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.66. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.78 Monday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares broke to $2.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.67 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Auri (OTC: AURI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0034. The stock traded down 6.25% on the session.
  • Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.49. The stock was up 8.1% for the day.
  • Oro East Mining (OTC: OROE) shares broke to $0.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 41.41%.
  • Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC: ZDEC) shares set a new yearly high of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares were up 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.22.
  • Lighthouse Bank Ca (OTC: LGHT) shares were up 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.95 for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Calibre Mining (OTC: CXBMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.66 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Surge Components (OTC: SPRS) shares hit a yearly high of $3.28. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
  • Kodiak Energy (OTC: KDKN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday, moving up 92.0%.
  • Benton Resources (OTC: BNTRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.06 with a daily change of up 6.43%.
  • Atacama Resources Intl (OTC: ACRL) shares were up 35.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.
  • CANEX Metals (OTC: NOMNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 91.67%.
  • Megatech (OTC: MGTC) shares set a new yearly high of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 11.11% on the session.
  • Buzz Technologies (OTC: BZTG) shares were up 96.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

