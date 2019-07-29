Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In On Deck?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Small business lending company On Deck Capital (NASDAQ: ONDK) today had a large opening gap of -27.74%.

Why Is ONDK Moving?

On Deck Capital shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and narrowed its 2019 sales guidance.

