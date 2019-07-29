For real-time updates on ONDK, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Small business lending company On Deck Capital (NASDAQ: ONDK) today had a large opening gap of -27.74%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ONDK Moving?

On Deck Capital shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and narrowed its 2019 sales guidance.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ONDK log in or try Benzinga Pro today.