What Caused The Opening Gap In NovaBay?
Clinical-stage biopharma NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NBY) today had a large opening gap of 29.17%.
Why Is NBY Moving?
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Posted-In: News Intraday Update
