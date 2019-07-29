For real-time updates on NBY, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Clinical-stage biopharma NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NBY) today had a large opening gap of 29.17%.

Why Is NBY Moving?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

