What Caused The Opening Gap In NovaBay?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 10:06am   Comments
Clinical-stage biopharma NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NBY) today had a large opening gap of 29.17%.

Why Is NBY Moving?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

