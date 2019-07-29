30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) stock surged 12.5% to $1.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $42.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares surged 12.3% today to $7.55. The market cap stands at $262.1 M. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.50.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock increased by 11.9% today to $1.32. The market cap stands at $26.0 M.
- Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYL) shares moved upwards by 11.8% today to $20.63. The market cap stands at $9.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.00.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) stock increased by 11.6% today to $5.30. The market cap stands at $233.9 M. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.00.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) stock increased by 5.2% today to $3.83. The market cap stands at $1.0 B. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Alterity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 5.1% today to $1.23. The market cap stands at $19.1 M.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) stock surged 5.1% today to $0.80. The market cap stands at $17.1 M.
- Interpace Diagnostics Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) stock surged 5.0% today to $0.93. The market cap stands at $33.8 M.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 5.0% today to $18.45. The market cap stands at $690.1 M.
- Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 4.7% today to $1.12. The market cap stands at $37.8 M.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 4.6% today to $0.16. The market cap stands at $7.0 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock rose 4.5% today to $7.87. The market cap stands at $8.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock moved upwards by 3.5% today to $2.39. The market cap stands at $182.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares increased by 3.5% today to $13.20. The market cap stands at $191.5 M.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) stock moved upwards by 3.0% today to $70.75. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $72.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 3.0% today to $3.13. The market cap stands at $687.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- NovoCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares increased by 2.9% today to $81.20. The market cap stands at $7.7 B. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Buy.
- Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock surged 2.9% today to $6.14. The market cap stands at $551.5 M.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) shares rose 2.8% today to $43.53. The market cap stands at $105.8 B.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares surged 2.5% today to $30.50. The market cap stands at $3.7 B.
Losers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock fell 53.6% today to $2.64 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $604.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock plummeted 13.7% today to $0.85. The market cap stands at $22.8 M.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 11.4% today to $0.14. The market cap stands at $35.7 M.
- Exact Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock declined 6.3% today to $110.54. The market cap stands at $15.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on 2019-05-01, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $110.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares plummeted 4.5% today to $6.21. The market cap stands at $23.1 M.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares decreased by 3.4% today to $1.42. The market cap stands at $108.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock declined 3.2% today to $41.70. The market cap stands at $239.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-04, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares plummeted 2.2% today to $2.72. The market cap stands at $9.1 M.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares decreased by 2.1% today to $2.31. The market cap stands at $15.1 M.
